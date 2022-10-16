ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football vs No. 24 Mississippi State

By Joey Blackwell
 3 days ago

Everything you need to know as the Bulldogs travel to take on the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

With both teams coming off of a loss, this upcoming weekend is set to mean quite a bit for both Alabama football and Mississippi State.

Both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are coming off of losses. Alabama was upset at Tennessee, resulting in a drop of three spots in the AP Top 25 all the way down to No. 6. For Mississippi State, a loss at Kentucky gave the Bulldogs their second loss of the season.

For Alabama, it's a game that will maintain its hold on second place in the SEC. For Mississippi State, a win symbolizes a means to get back in the hunt and right the ship. It's sure to be a fun one next Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the game between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs:

How to Watch:

Who : No. 6 Alabama vs No. 24 Mississippi State

When : 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22

Where : Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV : ESPN. Play-By-Play, Chris Fowler; Analyst, Kirk Herbstreit; Sideline, Holly Rowe and Todd McShay.

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play, Chris Stewart; Analyst, John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads 84-18-3, including 14 in a row dating back to 2008

Last Meeting : Alabama defeated Mississippi State 49-9 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, extending the Crimson Tide's winning streak to 14 games. The Bulldogs kept the game relatively close, heading into halftime down just 21-6. However, four second-half touchdowns for the Crimson Tide were enough to send the Bulldogs home with their tails tucked between their legs.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young 20-of-28 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver John Metchie III led all Crimson Tide receivers with seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Roydell Williams led Alabama's running backs with 11 carries for 78 yards.

Last Time Ou t, Alabama: Young made his return from injury to start the game, but a solid offensive performance wasn't enough for Alabama as it fell at then-No. 6 Tennessee due to a field goal as the clock expired. The Crimson Tide lost 52-49 and headed home with its first loss of the year.

Young finished the game with an impressive stat line for a quarterback that was returning from a shoulder injury. Young completed 35-of-52 passes for 455 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Crimson Tide 24 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

At the end of the day, though, it was Alabama's defense and costly penalties that spelled the downfall of the Crimson Tide.

Last Time Out, Mississippi State: With a halftime score of 3-3, Mississippi State entered the visitor's locker room at Kentucky with a decent shot at beating the Wildcats and improving to a 6-1 record — the same as division foe Alabama.

It wasn't meant to be, though, and Kentucky pulled out all the stops to score 24 second-half points and win a 27-17 win. Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers had an unusually quiet performance, completing 25-of-37 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception. And with just 22 rushing yards off of 10 attempts by Mississippi State rushers, it was a quiet day overall for the Bulldogs.

SEC Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

11 a.m. CT - UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT - No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU, CBS

3 p.m. CT - Vanderbilt at Missouri, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT - No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT - Texas A&M at South Carolina, SEC Network

