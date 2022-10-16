Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Nashville
Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to be ok.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 1