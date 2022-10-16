Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to be ok.

