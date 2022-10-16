ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

PHOTOS: Richmond County Agricultural Fair ’22

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tj5J4_0ibXLBxR00
Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

HAMLET — Another Richmond County Agricultural Fair is in the books.

The barn this year featured cows, goats, chickens, peacocks, pheasants, donkeys, guineas, geese, ducks and rabbits. Tractor Supply provided the feed and furnishings.

Aside from booths from community organizations, the exhibit hall included prize-wiining entries ranging from arts and crafts to crops and canned goods, as well as creations from the Lego contest by The Hive Recreation Center.

Several local restuarants and food trucks kept fairgoers’ bellies full as they headed toward the amusement rides and contests.

See photos from Saturday afternoon below.

