We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween Scarecrows
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail Time
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and Alamogordo
Kait 8
Mckenzie Robinson named SBC Defensive Player of the Week
Arkansas State women’s soccer defender Mckenzie Robinson has been named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Robinson played all 90 minutes on defense in a 1-0 shutout of Georgia State, just the third time this season the Panthers had been shutout. Robinson helped the A-State defense to a second clean sheet in conference play by limiting Georgia State to just three shots on goal, none in the first half. Robinson also had the primary assist on Darby Stotts’ game-winning goal.
Kait 8
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for trip to Louisiana
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football hits the road & renews a rivalry with Louisiana. The Red Wolves look to bounce back after squandering a 4th quarter double digit lead at Southern Miss. “I was impressed by the way the players showed up yesterday, a workman like mentality,” head...
Kait 8
Jacob Pyeatt named SBC Men’s Runner of the Week
After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home, Ark., native clocked a personal-best 24:03.3 in the men’s 8K of the Arturo Barrios Invitational, placing ninth overall out of 374 runners to help the Red Wolves finish fourth overall among 40 teams. Pyeatt’s mark bested his previous top mark in the distance by nearly a minute and marked his second top-10 result in three races.
Kait 8
A-State football home game against South Alabama to kick at 3 PM, appear on ESPNU
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference home game against South Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 29, will appear on ESPNU with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday. The contest will mark 11th all-time meeting between Arkansas State and South...
Justice Haynes: Legacy 5-star RB is a solid Alabama commit but will ‘probably’ visit Georgia again
Justice Haynes remains solidly committed to Alabama. He took a recent visit to Tuscaloosa for the Texas A&M game and said that visit reaffirmed his verbal pledge to play for the Crimson Tide. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee was one of many college football coaches and recruiters at the...
Kait 8
Gosnell wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/14/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 14th, 2022. 3,729 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Gosnell (2,886) dominates the ballot, they beat Valley View (496) by 2,390 votes, Searcy (347) was 3rd. Floyd Williams scores the game winning touchdown with 9 seconds left. The Pirates beat Blytheville 26-20 in the FFN Game of the Week.
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
ECHL.com
Board of Governors approves Transfer of Controlling Interest in Atlanta
The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League’s Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Atlanta Gladiators Membership from Danor Vienna, LLC to ATL Hockey Group, LLC. Alex Campbell will serve as the majority owner while Anson Carter will serve as the minority owner.
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Behind Justice Haynes, Buford (Georgia) moves up in national high school football rankings
Haynes had a huge game in Buford's upset of Mill Creek
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Newport at Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next game of the week takes us to Izard County, where two high-powered offenses Melbourne and Newport will square off in a key 3A-2 matchup. The winner of Friday’s game will take sole possession of first in the conference. Melbourne Bearkatz (7-0, 3-0 3A-2)
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Trae Young Makes Epic Appearance at Jack Harlow Concert
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young stole the show at Jack Harlow's concert.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs. Why? The coldest temps since...
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Final 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Be Taking Place Tonight
It’s time to wish those later nights a woeful goodbye, as fall is in full swing here in Atlanta with our final 7 p.m. sunset happening tonight (Monday, October 17). You can still taste the summer here in the ATL, sometimes up until the holiday season, but one thing we cannot hide is the darker evenings and that notorious Atlanta weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
Kait 8
Teachers get lesson in self-defense
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Northeast Arkansas teachers got a lesson in keeping themselves and their students safe. Dozens of Brookland School District teachers and staff gathered in the high school cafeteria Tuesday night for self-defense training inside and outside the classroom. “To know some of the basics...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta college student killed by plane propeller while on date
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in Southeast Georgia, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
