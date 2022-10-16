ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Mckenzie Robinson named SBC Defensive Player of the Week

Arkansas State women’s soccer defender Mckenzie Robinson has been named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Robinson played all 90 minutes on defense in a 1-0 shutout of Georgia State, just the third time this season the Panthers had been shutout. Robinson helped the A-State defense to a second clean sheet in conference play by limiting Georgia State to just three shots on goal, none in the first half. Robinson also had the primary assist on Darby Stotts’ game-winning goal.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jacob Pyeatt named SBC Men’s Runner of the Week

After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home, Ark., native clocked a personal-best 24:03.3 in the men’s 8K of the Arturo Barrios Invitational, placing ninth overall out of 374 runners to help the Red Wolves finish fourth overall among 40 teams. Pyeatt’s mark bested his previous top mark in the distance by nearly a minute and marked his second top-10 result in three races.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Gosnell wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/14/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 14th, 2022. 3,729 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Gosnell (2,886) dominates the ballot, they beat Valley View (496) by 2,390 votes, Searcy (347) was 3rd. Floyd Williams scores the game winning touchdown with 9 seconds left. The Pirates beat Blytheville 26-20 in the FFN Game of the Week.
JONESBORO, AR
ECHL.com

Board of Governors approves Transfer of Controlling Interest in Atlanta

The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League’s Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Atlanta Gladiators Membership from Danor Vienna, LLC to ATL Hockey Group, LLC. Alex Campbell will serve as the majority owner while Anson Carter will serve as the minority owner.
ATLANTA, GA
Kait 8

2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Newport at Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next game of the week takes us to Izard County, where two high-powered offenses Melbourne and Newport will square off in a key 3A-2 matchup. The winner of Friday’s game will take sole possession of first in the conference. Melbourne Bearkatz (7-0, 3-0 3A-2)
NEWPORT, AR
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs. Why? The coldest temps since...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta’s Final 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Be Taking Place Tonight

It’s time to wish those later nights a woeful goodbye, as fall is in full swing here in Atlanta with our final 7 p.m. sunset happening tonight (Monday, October 17). You can still taste the summer here in the ATL, sometimes up until the holiday season, but one thing we cannot hide is the darker evenings and that notorious Atlanta weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Kait 8

Teachers get lesson in self-defense

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Northeast Arkansas teachers got a lesson in keeping themselves and their students safe. Dozens of Brookland School District teachers and staff gathered in the high school cafeteria Tuesday night for self-defense training inside and outside the classroom. “To know some of the basics...
JONESBORO, AR
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate

ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy