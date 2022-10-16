Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO