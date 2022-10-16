Read full article on original website
DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support
Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
Virginia Spelling Champ Inspires Bee for Mongolian Students
A Fairfax County, Virginia, spelling champion is inspiring and helping students around the country sharpen their spelling skills. Erdem Dulguun, 13, is a three-time spelling champion who has been working on his spelling since he first found out about the competitions – though at first he thought it involved honey.
