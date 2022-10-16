ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 in custody after 4 struck by gunfire at Lancaster apartment complex

Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting that wounded four people in Lancaster Sunday evening. The shooting in the 44000 block of 20th Street East was reported at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said the shooting was likely the result of a conflict between family […]
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
SANTA ANA, CA
kvta.com

Former CHP Officer Convicted Of Off-Duty Ventura Shooting

Updated--A former CHP officer has been convicted of an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. Following a week-long court trial, a judge Monday found now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton guilty of Assault with a Firearm and found true two special allegations of Causing Great Bodily Injury and Use of a Firearm.
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
LOS ANGELES, CA

