Firefighters Douse Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on 10 Freeway
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a traffic collision with fire around 9:24 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Via Verde Street exit in the city of Covina. Additional 911 callers on Monday night, Oct....
Woman Visiting LA Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Crash
A Desert Hot Springs woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles and the driver left the scene, authorities said Monday.
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
1 Person Killed, 12 Others Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Pomona (Pomona, CA)
The Pomona Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday. The officials stated that a 26-year-old woman crashed into a taco stand. The suspect as traveling eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the westbound lane and struck a group of people.
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash While Riding Dirt Bike in South Los Angeles
A 20-year-old Los Angeles man was killed after his dirt bike collided with a car that left the scene in the Vermont Square neighborhood, authorities said Monday.
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
One Dead in Crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was killed early Monday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes.
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
Somber vigil honors father killed in chaotic hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand
A somber vigil honored a 52-year-old father of 4 who was killed when a hit-and-run driver plowed into a taco stand in Pomona.
2 in custody after 4 struck by gunfire at Lancaster apartment complex
Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting that wounded four people in Lancaster Sunday evening. The shooting in the 44000 block of 20th Street East was reported at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said the shooting was likely the result of a conflict between family […]
Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least two children are among those injured in a violent crash in Canyon Country Sunday night, Oct. 16, 2022. The incident… Read more "Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash"
1 person hospitalized following shooting at Bank of America in Carson
One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Bank of America branch in Carson on Monday. According to the Citizen app, it happened at the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar […]
1 dead, 3 hurt in unprovoked stabbings, LBPD says; video shows knife-wielding attacker on beach
Several attacks happened within a short span of time before police took a man into custody at Alamitos Beach. Video posted to Instagram shows him wielding a knife as he chases a man across the sand. The post 1 dead, 3 hurt in unprovoked stabbings, LBPD says; video shows knife-wielding attacker on beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
Former CHP Officer Convicted Of Off-Duty Ventura Shooting
Updated--A former CHP officer has been convicted of an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. Following a week-long court trial, a judge Monday found now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton guilty of Assault with a Firearm and found true two special allegations of Causing Great Bodily Injury and Use of a Firearm.
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
