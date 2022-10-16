ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

54-Year-Old David Gilbert Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Assumption Parish (Assumption Parish, LA)

On Sunday morning, the Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. According to the authorities, Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane when he was hit by a westbound vehicle. The vehicle driver fled the scene after the collision.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash

On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Tips from public lead to arrest in Belle Rose fatal hit-and-run crash

Information provided from members of the public assisted Louisiana State Police Troop C in the arrest of a St. Gabriel man suspected of hitting and killing a White Castle man who was walking on a road in Belle Rose. According to a news release, troopers arrested 34-year-old James Landry in...
BELLE ROSE, LA
brproud.com

Cut-off native killed in crash early Monday morning

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when they went off the roadway to the right. State police say Allinson struck a tree and was thrown off their bike.
LOCKPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Cut Off man killed in motorcycle crash near Valentine

A 26-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash just south of the Valentine Bridge early Monday morning – a crash in which impairment is suspected by authorities. Louisiana State Police Troop C said that just after midnight this morning, they were called to La. Highway 1 just south of the bridge in reference to a fatal crash.
CUT OFF, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy