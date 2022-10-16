Read full article on original website
Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Livingston Parish
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
26-Year-Old Destyn Allinson Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Lockport (Lockport, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened near Valentine Bridge in Lockport early Monday morning. The victim was identified as Destyn Allinson, 26, of Cut Off, who died at the scene.
Officials respond to deadly pedestrian-involved crash; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left a man dead on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. The incident reportedly happened around 8 a.m. on Airline Highway near St. Gerard Avenue. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a pedestrian entered the roadway and was...
54-Year-Old David Gilbert Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Assumption Parish (Assumption Parish, LA)
On Sunday morning, the Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. According to the authorities, Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane when he was hit by a westbound vehicle. The vehicle driver fled the scene after the collision.
Louisiana State Police: Suspect in fatal Iberville Parish hit-and-run arrested
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (October 16) morning hit-and-run claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert, and the following day, authorities were able to apprehend a suspect linked to the deadly crash. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), tips from the public assisted them in identifing 34-year-old James Landry as the suspected driver […]
theadvocate.com
Road rage beating over clipped pickup truck mirrors puts man in hospital: 'My lights went out'
Scott Gray says was headed home from a Sunday evening job on a broken air conditioner in Prairieville when the side mirror on his large work pickup truck clipped the mirror of a truck headed in the other direction. Gray, 59, an independent AC and heater repairman from Prairieville, said...
houmatimes.com
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash
On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Tips from public lead to arrest in Belle Rose fatal hit-and-run crash
Information provided from members of the public assisted Louisiana State Police Troop C in the arrest of a St. Gabriel man suspected of hitting and killing a White Castle man who was walking on a road in Belle Rose. According to a news release, troopers arrested 34-year-old James Landry in...
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man who is battling cancer and has a prosthetic leg is now hospitalized and awaiting surgery after being severely beaten during an apparent road rage incident in Ascension Parish Sunday night. It happened at around 8 p.m. on Causey Road in Prairieville. Deputies say...
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
brproud.com
Cut-off native killed in crash early Monday morning
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when they went off the roadway to the right. State police say Allinson struck a tree and was thrown off their bike.
KHOU
Suspects in AMBER Alert caught in Louisiana with 1 of 5 missing boys, authorities say
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell were taken into custody near the LSU campus. Harris County authorities said they're being charged with injury to a child.
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
lafourchegazette.com
Cut Off man killed in motorcycle crash near Valentine
A 26-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash just south of the Valentine Bridge early Monday morning – a crash in which impairment is suspected by authorities. Louisiana State Police Troop C said that just after midnight this morning, they were called to La. Highway 1 just south of the bridge in reference to a fatal crash.
Cops: Juvenile shot dead, second child wounded while burglarizing car
New Orleans Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a juvenile in the 7th Ward early this morning. A second child was wounded. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
