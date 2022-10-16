ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

WIS-TV

Missing man with dementia found safe in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man with dementia was found Wednesday after being missing for hours. Humes was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday around 11 a.m., law enforcement and SLED’s Aviation helicopter found Humes in a wooded area near a field.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17. Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police searching for missing woman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One person dead after vehicle crashes into house in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a home in Sumter County. Officials say the collision occurred after midnight on Sunday, October 16. Details are still limited but according to officials, the crash happened at West Oakland Avenue when a vehicle crashed...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County home burglary suspects caught on video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two burglary suspects. The office said the incident happened Monday, Oct. 17 when two women entered a residence on Broom Mill Rd. Items stolen included jewelry and a handgun. The victim’s home security system recorded...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews battle house fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion County on Tuesday. Crews responded at about 3 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Byars Street, according to Marion Fire & Rescue, which fought the fire along with Marion Rural Fire. Additional information was not immediately […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man hospitalized after shooting on Burke Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is in a hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries from a 3 p.m. shooting. The shooting occurred near the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Police said they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert when they found the victim. The Columbia Police Department is asking...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Stolen vehicle crashes near McCrady Training Base

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stolen vehicle fleeing a traffic stop wrecked Monday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Garner’s Ferry Rd. RCSD said the driver refused to stop and headed toward Eastover. The vehicle...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw County man charged in bathroom voyeurism case

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said a man is being charged in a bathroom voyeurism case. KCSO said Richard Ray Bailey, Jr., 54 is facing Sex/Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records, or films, 1st offense. Investigators said the incident happened on July 29...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit and foot chase. Jimmy Morton is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command, and Vandalism. Officers attempted...
COLUMBIA, SC

