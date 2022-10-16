Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
Missing man with dementia found safe in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man with dementia was found Wednesday after being missing for hours. Humes was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday around 11 a.m., law enforcement and SLED’s Aviation helicopter found Humes in a wooded area near a field.
RCSD searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17. Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his...
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
One person dead after vehicle crashes into house in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a home in Sumter County. Officials say the collision occurred after midnight on Sunday, October 16. Details are still limited but according to officials, the crash happened at West Oakland Avenue when a vehicle crashed...
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
Crews battle house fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion County on Tuesday. Crews responded at about 3 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Byars Street, according to Marion Fire & Rescue, which fought the fire along with Marion Rural Fire. Additional information was not immediately […]
'We're going to get them': Four suspects remain on the run after shooting in Sumter Co.
SUMTER, SC — Two teens are behind bars and four others are on the run, after a shootout at an abandoned house in Sumter County. The empty house on West Patricia Drive Sumter County deputies says continues to see an overwhelming pattern of crime. After the shooting here last...
Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
Columbia man hospitalized after shooting on Burke Avenue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is in a hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries from a 3 p.m. shooting. The shooting occurred near the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Police said they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert when they found the victim. The Columbia Police Department is asking...
Stolen vehicle crashes near McCrady Training Base
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stolen vehicle fleeing a traffic stop wrecked Monday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Garner’s Ferry Rd. RCSD said the driver refused to stop and headed toward Eastover. The vehicle...
One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
DJJ: Disturbance led to youth damaging cars, property with hammers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says multiple youth at the facility assaulted a staff member and damaged property with hammers during a disturbance Tuesday morning. The agency said the incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday at SCDJJ's Broad River Road Complex. Executive Director Eden...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit and foot chase. Jimmy Morton is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command, and Vandalism. Officers attempted...
