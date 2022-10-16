You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.

