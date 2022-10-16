Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
Who is Skaar - the powers, enemies, and history of the Son of Hulk
Here's everything you need to know about Skaar, Son of Hulk, who made his surprise debut in She-Hulk
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Armor Wars’ movie might lay the groundwork for the debut of an iconic Marvel villain
One of the most under-observed nuances in the realm of creativity is understanding how the piece relates to and is bolstered by the medium that it takes shape as; perhaps this is why so many video games make for lackluster movies. With respect to that, we may never know why...
ComicBook
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
Is Mephisto finally joining the MCU? Sacha Baron Cohen rumored to be playing the villain in Ironheart
The Marvel Comics villain didn't show up in WandaVision as predicted, but that doesn't mean he's not a planned part of the franchise
Titan Comics returns to hardcore sci-fi with new 'Blade Runner 2039' series
Titan Comics releasing new "Blade Runner 2039" comic book in December 2022.
TVGuide.com
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ is still “slated for 2023” says Insomniac
Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still slated to release in 2023 and is making “good progress,” according to the developer. The news comes from the official Insomniac Games Twitter account, which responded to a fan that was worried about the game being delayed. In response,...
Comments / 0