ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

New York Giants Earn Solid Grades in 24-20 Win Over Ravens

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itM2i_0ibXK3sF00

The Giants improve to 5-1 on the season with another honor roll-worthy performance.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Grading the New York Giants 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens

Offense: B+

The Ravens came into this game intent on slowing down Saquon Barkley and forcing Daniel Jones to beat them with his arm. While the Ravens were successful in slowing Barkley down--he was held to 83 yards on 22 carries (3.8 average), Jones took advantage of opportunities, some of which came on the heels of the Ravens' undisciplined play, to record his 13th career game with two or more passing touchdowns.

Jones finished 19 of 27 for 173 yards and had no interceptions, but he was sacked four times and hit five. Jones, by the way, is now 8-3 in his last 11 starts dating back to last year and continues to make smart decisions with the ball in his hands. So just imagine how good he might actually be if he gets better protection up front.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger recorded his second touchdown of the season, catching all five of his pass targets for 38 yards.

And kudos to Barkley for showing the discipline to give himself up after picking up the first down on the team's final drive, forcing the Ravens to burn the rest of their timeouts while the Giants ran the victory formation.

Defense: B

The Ravens gashed the Giants' run defense to the tune of 211 yards on 24 carries (8.8 average), and it wasn't until defensive coordinator Wink Martindale adjusted to stop the bleeding caused by tight end Mark Andrews, who caught seven of 11 balls for 106 yards and a touchdown.

But when it mattered most, the Giants' defense came through. Julian Love recorded the team's first interception of the year in the fourth quarter, and it was a big one.

With the ball on his own 40-yard line, quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled and then rushed the snap on a pass intended for fullback Patrick Ricard when Love stepped in front of the pass, snagged it, and returned it 27 yards to set up the Giants' game-winning drive.

And speaking of firsts, rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux recorded his first NFL career sack when he dropped Jackson for minus 8 yards at the Ravens' 17-yard line. Thibodeaux also knocked the ball loose, which Leonard Williams recovered, ending any last chance the Ravens had to salvage the game.

Special Teams: A

Gary Brightwell finally broke a long kickoff return for 47 yards, a return that was as perfectly blocked as they came and helped set the Giants up near midfield. The offense took it from there, scoring the game-tying touchdown at the time to make it a 7-7 contest.

Punter Jamie Gillan only had one of his four punts returned by Devin Duvernay, who managed just 12 yards on that return. Graham Gano made his only field goal attempt on the day (34 yards)--and how nice is it, by the way, to see the Giants finally scoring touchdowns instead of field goals?

Overall, it was a nice showing by the special teams, which had a breakdown every week earlier in the season.

Coaching: A

Let's be clear about something. This Giants roster is still a work in progress, and general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will probably confirm that without hesitation.

But what the Giants might lack in terms of depth or basic personnel, they make up for a million times over in coaching.

While the Ravens were shooting themselves in the foot with undisciplined play--they had ten penalties in this game--the Giants only had three go against them.

And even when the Giants made mistakes--and there were a few--there was no panic, no quit, no crawling into a shell. The coaches never took their foot off the gas pedal. They adjusted as necessary (see Wink Martindale's decision to play Xavier McKinney on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews for example), and they came out on top.

Say what you want about the talent on this team, but week in and week out, Daboll and his staff have this group ready to play. The Giants aren't beating themselves like they used to. They're proving to have short memories regardless o what happens out there. And most of all, they're not reading their press clippings in which more and more people are starting to believe this Giants team is for real.

There's nothing fancy in the water at the Quest Diagnostics Training Centre, folks. There are no "smoke and mirrors" involved. This is what good coaching does for a football team--and the Giants have it in abundance.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy