Police investigate burglary at jewelry store in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Sunday morning in James City County.

According to police, officers responded to the call around 11:07 a.m. at Boyer’s Diamond & Gold Outlet located at 6564 Richmond Road. This is in the Lightfoot section of the county.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the door of the business shattered and multiple items damaged throughout the building.

A search of the building was conducted, and police say no one was found inside the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those who have information regarding the incident are asked to contact the James City County Emergency Communications Center at 757-566-0112.

