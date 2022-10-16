ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Police investigate burglary at jewelry store in JCC

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zlezc_0ibXIpe600

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Sunday morning in James City County.

According to police, officers responded to the call around 11:07 a.m. at Boyer’s Diamond & Gold Outlet located at 6564 Richmond Road. This is in the Lightfoot section of the county.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

When officers arrived on scene, they found the door of the business shattered and multiple items damaged throughout the building.

A search of the building was conducted, and police say no one was found inside the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those who have information regarding the incident are asked to contact the James City County Emergency Communications Center at 757-566-0112.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. It happened just before 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Chamberlin, just off Old Buckroe Road in the Phoebus area. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
HAMPTON, VA
WSLS

Two toddlers abducted in Virginia found safe

HAMPTON, Va. – UPDATE. Jaxon and Adriana Truitt have been found safe, according to Hampton VA Police. Authorities say the two toddlers as well as Timothy Truitt have been taken into custody. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops. ORIGINAL STORY. Virginia State Police has issued...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police cancel missing persons alert for woman and 5-year-old

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy