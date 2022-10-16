ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

CMU Division III hockey goes 0-2 on weekend

After a perfect start to its season, Central Michigan Division III club hockey suffered back-to-back losses over the weekend. An inability to capitalize and penalties, hurt the Chippewas as they lost 3-1 to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday and 4-3 to Ferris State on Suday. "We need to get better,"...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Incoom named Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week

Central Michigan football defensive end Thomas Incoom has been named Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week. The senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia, registered one sack in Saturday’s game against Akron to go along with a 63-yard fumble return for a go-ahead score in the final minutes.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

President Davies reflects on past year with 2022 State of the University Address

Central Michigan University President Bob Davies is expected to reflect on the past year in his 2022 State of the University address on Wednesday. "The past two years of pandemic-related disruptions have challenged Central Michigan University in many ways, yet they also have revealed our community’s enormous strengths," Davies said in a press release announcing the speech. " In truth, the great tradition of CMU is the ability to adapt to meet the changing needs of the students, partners and communities we serve."
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

How sweet it is: Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival honored

No sugar coating it, this is one sweet recognition. On Oct. 10, the Mount Pleasant Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (MPACVB) announced that the Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival Committee was awarded the Meet Mt. Pleasant Tourism Award. The bureau held a banquet the next day at the Comfort Inn Conference Center honoring volunteers of the festival itself.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

