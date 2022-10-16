ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Castillo Official Visit Headlines Big Recruiting Weekend for Oklahoma State Basketball

Stillwater ought to be buzzing this weekend, and Mike Boynton and his staff look to make the most of it. With Homecoming and Hoops returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night, Boynton and Co. will have a handful of special guests (aside from Waka Flocka Flame). All four of the Cowboys’ 2023 commits have told PFB they’ll be in attendance, and 2024 five-star prospect David Castillo told PFB he will make his first official visit to Stillwater this weekend.
Three Things Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Said Ahead of the Longhorns’ Game against Oklahoma State

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will make his first trip to Stillwater this weekend, and it will be for a game with major Big 12 title implications. Sarkisian held a news conference on Monday to discuss the No. 20 Longhorns’ game against No. 11 Oklahoma State, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here are three things he said.
Videos: Cowboys Preview Texas

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Collin Oliver, Sean Michael Flanagan and Braden Cassity met with reporters in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center to preview the matchup.
Homecoming and Hoops Returns to GIA, Waka Flocka Flame Set to Perform

Homecoming and Hoops is returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena this weekend, and it will include a concert from popular rap artist Waka Flocka Flame. The event will take place Friday with doors opening at 8 p.m. before its 9 p.m. start. Admission is free and will be first-come, first serve. After the basketball and wrestling festivities, there will be a 15-minute intermission before Waka Flocka performs if any young families want to beat the rush.
