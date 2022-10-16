Stillwater ought to be buzzing this weekend, and Mike Boynton and his staff look to make the most of it. With Homecoming and Hoops returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night, Boynton and Co. will have a handful of special guests (aside from Waka Flocka Flame). All four of the Cowboys’ 2023 commits have told PFB they’ll be in attendance, and 2024 five-star prospect David Castillo told PFB he will make his first official visit to Stillwater this weekend.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO