Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
David Castillo Official Visit Headlines Big Recruiting Weekend for Oklahoma State Basketball
Stillwater ought to be buzzing this weekend, and Mike Boynton and his staff look to make the most of it. With Homecoming and Hoops returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night, Boynton and Co. will have a handful of special guests (aside from Waka Flocka Flame). All four of the Cowboys’ 2023 commits have told PFB they’ll be in attendance, and 2024 five-star prospect David Castillo told PFB he will make his first official visit to Stillwater this weekend.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Said Ahead of the Longhorns’ Game against Oklahoma State
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will make his first trip to Stillwater this weekend, and it will be for a game with major Big 12 title implications. Sarkisian held a news conference on Monday to discuss the No. 20 Longhorns’ game against No. 11 Oklahoma State, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here are three things he said.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Oct. 18): Homecoming and Hoops is Back with a Special Guest, OSU-Texas Line Moving
Happy birthday to Dad Bullets (my dad) – the guy who introduced me to sports by buying tickets to see the Pokes at Gallagher Iba in the mid-90s and Les Miles’ Cowboys in the early 2000s. Can’t imagine a more ideal father-son relationship or be more grateful for the one I get to be a part of.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Cowboys Preview Texas
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Collin Oliver, Sean Michael Flanagan and Braden Cassity met with reporters in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center to preview the matchup.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Gordon, Nixon Going to ‘Start Working In’ as Cowboys Search for Boost in Run Game
STILLWATER — To Mike Gundy, most of Oklahoma State’s offensive issues in this early part in conference play revolve around the run game. Cowboy running backs have averaged 3.2 yards per carry in Big 12 play this season after running 26 times for 84 yards in the Cowboys’ double-overtime loss in Fort Worth this weekend.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Gundy Mum on Spencer Sanders’ Practice Status Entering Bout with Texas
STILLWATER — Entering Oklahoma State’s game with TCU this past weekend, the TV broadcast reported that Spencer Sanders because of injury didn’t practice much the week leading up to the game. Ever protective over injury statuses, Mike Gundy said Monday that he isn’t going to go into...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Homecoming and Hoops Returns to GIA, Waka Flocka Flame Set to Perform
Homecoming and Hoops is returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena this weekend, and it will include a concert from popular rap artist Waka Flocka Flame. The event will take place Friday with doors opening at 8 p.m. before its 9 p.m. start. Admission is free and will be first-come, first serve. After the basketball and wrestling festivities, there will be a 15-minute intermission before Waka Flocka performs if any young families want to beat the rush.
Comments / 0