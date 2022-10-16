Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race
The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
NCS: Bubba Wallace Receives One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
602 Crate Modifieds added to Mahoning Valley Speedway's Fall Brawl.$1000-to-win 25 lap feature
Mahoning Valley Speedway’s season ending Fall Brawl taking place this upcoming Saturday, October 22 has a great line-up of racing which includes Modifieds, Late Models, Dirt Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures. And, in a developing update the 602 Crate Modifieds are now being added thanks...
Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway
"Overall, I felt like it was a solid day for our No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet team. We fought being a little bit tight most of the day. Track position was critical and we lost that a couple of times. I was fairly happy with the speed we had. The car was fairly comfortable. We had one run where we got really loose, but other than that, we just fought the front issue. We had good speed, and I think we really have something to build on when we come back to Las Vegas in March. To get another top 10 was really solid, and I’m proud of my teammate, Justin (Haley) as well who was extremely fast."
Silvestri Excited About Return for Saturday’s Cars Tour Commonwealth 225 at South Boston Speedway
It is easy to see the excitement on Daniel Silvestri’s face and hear it when he speaks. The 19-year-old Ashburn, Virginia resident, a sophomore majoring in business information technology and minoring in finance at the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business, returns to racing this weekend in the 125-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race that will comprise half of the CARS Tour Commonwealth 225 doubleheader Saturday afternoon, October 22 at South Boston Speedway.
LDiShips.com to Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Homestead Miami Speedway
Young’s Motorsports announced today that LDiShips.com will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services. They provide...
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra Preview – Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT HOMESTEAD: Brandon Jones has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has earned two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes at the south Florida track. Jones’ average finish of 8.1 is his best on any oval on the NXS schedule after finishing in the top-10 his last five races at Homestead. Jones crossed the finish line third in 2021 but was awarded a second-place finish after Tyler Reddick was disqualified.
Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Homestead Advance
● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner (MVP) Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), earned his fourth straight top-10 finish last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile event kicked off the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs, the final, three-race round before the Championship 4 field is set. Briscoe qualified 16th and was battling for the lead during the final 23 laps before taking the checkered flag fourth. Since advancing into the Round of 12 following the Sept. 17 race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Briscoe has been on a tear, finishing fifth Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, 10th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2, and ninth on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 9 before Sunday’s fourth-place run at Las Vegas. He heads to Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway sixth in the playoff standings, nine points below the top-four cutoff.
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. named Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. spent 17 seasons leading the Arizona Cardinals to unprecedented levels of success in the National Football League. On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Arizona sports legend will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Phoenix Raceway announced today that Fitzgerald will...
This Week in Motorsports: October 18-24, 2022
Team Toyota’s NASCAR teams are headed to Homestead-Miami Speedway as all three national series compete this weekend, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series locks in their Championship 4. NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCWTS. Hamlin ready to add another Homestead victory to his tally…...
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance
– There will be nobody happier in life than Daniel Suárez if he drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. But he won't be alone. If he wins Sunday, Princess will send 99 race fans and their guests...
Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes. In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned...
Stewart-Haas Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas
Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 16th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 13th, Finished 12th / Running, completed...
Logano Captures Vegas Victory; Claims Spot in Championship 4
Team Penske's Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a position in the Championship 4 with a shot at the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Championship thanks to a valiant surge to victory in the final laps of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano, on...
Tire Pros Rejoins JR Motorsports with Partnership Extension in 2023
JR Motorsports announced today the return of Tire Pros to the organization in 2023 with an extension featuring nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races as primary partner with driver Josh Berry and associate placement in the remaining 24 events. Building off a successful two-season stint, Tire Pros and Berry will compete together for a third consecutive season with the No. 8 Chevrolet.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
