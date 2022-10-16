Read full article on original website
Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022
Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
wrestlinginc.com
The Ricky Steamboat Moniker Was Born Because His Real Name Sounded Too Much Like A Heel
In an interview on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat revealed how his name was given to him by legendary promoter Eddie Graham. Debuting in March 1976 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) promotion after completing Verne Gagne's grueling training camp,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Last month the All Out pay-per-view took place from Chicago and after CM Punk won the AEW World Championship in the main event he made some controversial comments during the post-show media scrum. Punk fired shots at Adam Page, MJF and The Elite which led to an altercation backstage. CM...
itrwrestling.com
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Chioda Was Shocked Top AEW Star Left For WWE
Since AEW's inception in January 2019, many released WWE stars have made their way to Tony Khan's promotion. Rarely has it gone the other way but as always, exceptions do present themselves. With the current investigation into the backstage fracas following AEW All-Out ongoing, questions have been raised about the company's atmosphere. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed that perceived tension during a recent episode of The Universal Wrestling Podcast, admitting that one case of an AEW member jumping to WWE surprised him.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E And Fellow WWE Star Will Reportedly Be Involved With WWE's Campus Rush
It was exactly one week ago that WWE announced the "WWE Campus Rush," a program which would see the promotion arrive at eight college campuses in order to educate students on what it would take to make it in the WWE. Several stars were confirmed as part of the campaign, and now, a week later, two wrestlers in particular have been confirmed to be even more heavily involved.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
PWMania
Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat. Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall oF Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
