ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Iran’s president blames Biden for ‘chaos, terror’ amid anti-regime protests

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXJFY_0ibXHULA00
(Iranian Presidency Office via AP) In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi sits during his press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Raisi warned that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday blamed President Biden for inciting “chaos” and “terror” amid anti-regime protests happening around the country.

In a statement through the country’s official news agency, Raisi, who was elected Iran’s president last year, gave a stern warning to Biden about the ongoing crisis in his country.

“The American president, who allows himself through his comments to incite chaos, terror and destruction in another country, should be reminded of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the great satan,” Raisi reportedly said.

Biden and other U.S. officials have condemned Iran for its treatment of women and the tactics it used to disperse demonstrators during the ongoing protests, sparked by the death of a young women arrested for improperly wearing a hijab.

“Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday, according to Reuters. The U.S., along with other countries, has also imposed sanctions on Iran over its violent suppression of the protests.

The country’s morality police have killed at least 185 people in recent weeks, including at least 19 children, Iran Human Rights said last week.

Tensions between Iranian citizens and authorities have escalated amid protests to demand accountability for the death of a 22-year-old Iranian national Mahsa Amini and put an end to violence and discrimination toward women in the country.

The protests have expanded in size and scope to include calls for the end of the government and ouster of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenie on Friday issued a stern warning to protesters via state TV, saying that the Islamic Republic could not be toppled.

“That seedling is a mighty tree now and no one should dare think they can uproot it,” he said, according to Reuters.

According to a United Nation Human Rights Office report, Amini died at a detention center after spending three days in custody of Iran’s morality police, and was “severely beaten” during her detainment. Iranian officials have denied the allegations of torture and ill-treatment in Amini’s death, saying that the Iranian national died of a heart attack while in police custody.

In response to Amini’s death, workers in various economic sectors have conducted walkouts and strikes in protest of the government.

Comments / 93

AP_001698.289d06b1d7d246a19e4966b3a441aeac.0016
2d ago

Even in America women had to fight for their rights and freedoms . I’m proud of the Iranian women for standing up and saying this is enough we want change. .

Reply(4)
18
FlyingJackolade
2d ago

They won’t look in the mirror and see their overbearing religious and tyrannical rule just might be the reasoning behind the unrest in the country.

Reply
21
colleen.fontenot
2d ago

And yet biden and clan are groveling to them to make a deal. And they won't even talk TO us! They will only negotiate with the Russians who are supposed to be negotiating on our behalf? Sick, twisted!

Reply
16
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
The Hill

The Hill

730K+
Followers
85K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy