wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022
Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
AEW Wrestler Hospitalized After Scary In-Ring Incident
Adam “Hangman” Page (real name Stephen Woltz) was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering an injury during his match against AEW world champion Jon Moxley
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E And Fellow WWE Star Will Reportedly Be Involved With WWE's Campus Rush
It was exactly one week ago that WWE announced the "WWE Campus Rush," a program which would see the promotion arrive at eight college campuses in order to educate students on what it would take to make it in the WWE. Several stars were confirmed as part of the campaign, and now, a week later, two wrestlers in particular have been confirmed to be even more heavily involved.
PWMania
Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat. Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Chioda Was Shocked Top AEW Star Left For WWE
Since AEW's inception in January 2019, many released WWE stars have made their way to Tony Khan's promotion. Rarely has it gone the other way but as always, exceptions do present themselves. With the current investigation into the backstage fracas following AEW All-Out ongoing, questions have been raised about the company's atmosphere. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed that perceived tension during a recent episode of The Universal Wrestling Podcast, admitting that one case of an AEW member jumping to WWE surprised him.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Told Ronda Rousey She Could Not Do Hardcore Spot At Extreme Rules
During a recent stream of "God of War" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet," WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was asked by a fan if there were any spots in her Extreme Rules match against Liv Morgan that got turned down by WWE officials. Rousey revealed that she pitched a big finish, but was told they couldn't go that extreme.
