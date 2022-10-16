Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday.

With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Still excited after making the big play, Schooler walked up to head coach Bill Belichick to present him with the football. As anyone might guess, Belichick responded to the offering with an annoyed look before quickly dismissing the rookie and the football.

The Patriots signed Schooler after the 2022 draft as an undrafted free agent out of Texas. The 25-year-old has recorded three tackles and recovered two fumbles while playing 65% of New England's special teams snaps.

Meanwhile, Sunday's victory moved Belichick into a tie with Hall of Famer George Halas for the second-most wins as a head coach in NFL history.

So, it's likely Schooler, and Belichick will remember this game forever, even if it's for entirely different reasons.