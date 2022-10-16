ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Sims calls his shot in producing big returns during 1st full game in role for Steelers

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
It took Steven Sims all of one full outing to provide bigger “splash” to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ punt and kickoff return games than they’ve had in years.

Sims’ 89-yard return of the second-half kickoff of Sunday’s 20-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the longest by any Steelers player since JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 96-yard touchdown in the 2017 season finale. Later on, Sims’ 24-yard punt return was the Steelers’ longest in more than two years, when Ray-Ray McCloud had a 57-yarder.

After the game, Sims said he called his shot on the kickoff during halftime.

“I was like, ‘Man, we need something in the return game,’ ” Sims said. “I was like, ‘This is gonna be big coming out after the half,’ and it happened.

“I had seen a couple lanes that I just wasn’t getting to. We just had a little penetration. So I felt we were gonna have a good return at some point today, we just didn’t know when. And it hit. Perfect timing.”

Coach Mike Tomlin inserted Sims into both return roles after free-agent signee Gunner Olszewski had two fumbles/muffs over a three-game span. Sims was set to be the Steelers’ returner for last week’s game at the Buffalo Bills, but he suffered an eye injury during warm-ups, so James Pierre was back to return Buffalo’s first kickoff of the game.

Pierre muffed it, and Sims was back for ensuing kicks, though he admitted his depth perception was off because of his eye ailment.

It’s safe to say Sims did well enough in his first full-game audition that he will hold onto the job next week.

“Steve gave us what we expected him to give us,” Tomlin said. “We’re appreciative of his efforts. We’re excited for him. We were excited for him a week ago. Glad we were able to get him out and up and running today.”

