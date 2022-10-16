ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

China’s Xi vows victory in tech battle after US chip curbs

By Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged his nation will prevail in its fight to develop strategically important tech, underscoring Beijing’s concern over a U.S. campaign to separate it from cutting-edge chip capabilities.

“We will focus on national strategic needs, gather strength to carry out indigenous and leading scientific and technological research, and resolutely win the battle in key core technologies,” Xi said in a speech Sunday at the opening of the ruling Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress in Beijing.

Xi said the world’s No. 2 economy will speed up innovation in areas that are vital to “technology self-reliance,” adding that “China will move faster to launch a number of major national projects that are of strategic, big-picture and long-term importance.” He didn’t give details on those efforts.

The comments illustrate how China plans to deal with the U.S. placing new restrictions on tech exports that could undercut its ability to develop broad sections of its economy such as semiconductors, supercomputers, surveillance systems and advanced weapons.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Commerce Department unveiled sweeping regulations that limit the sale of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to Chinese customers, striking at the foundation of the country’s efforts to build its own chip industry. The U.S. also added 31 organizations to its unverified list, including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. and a subsidiary of leading chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group Co., severely limiting their ability to buy hardware from abroad.

Those moves were the Biden administration’s most aggressive yet as it tries to stop China from developing capabilities it sees as threatening. The U.S. is seeking to ensure that Chinese companies don’t transfer technology to the People’s Liberation Army, and that chipmakers in China don’t develop the capability to make advanced semiconductors themselves.

The focus on science was “a reflection on just how much Xi Jinping is betting on innovation as a solution to China’s economic problems and to its reliance on Western technology,” said Neil Thomas, a China analyst at Eurasia Group Ltd., a political risk advisory firm.

“That’s super significant. It really shows his increasing priority that this is his big bet basically for the future of China.”

Beijing has criticized the expanded U.S. curbs on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they will harm supply chains and the global economy. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said the measures — which start to go into force this month — are unfair and will “also hurt the interests of U.S. companies.”

In his speech to the party congress, Xi said China was now one of the world’s great innovating nations, lauding its capabilities in areas such as space exploration and biomedicine.

China and the U.S. are in an increasingly fierce competition over space as Beijing sends probes to the moon, builds its own space station and sets its sights on Mars. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has accused China of stealing space technology, and the country has been criticized over its handling of debris falling back to Earth.

Last month, China said it plans to launch three unmanned missions to the moon over the next decade, an announcement that came a day after saying it discovered a new lunar mineral via samples retrieved by its Chang’e-5 mission.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — A pair of giant pandas sent as a gift from China arrived in Qatar on Wednesday ahead of next month's World Cup. They will take up residence in an indoor enclosure in the desert nation designed to duplicate conditions in the dense forests of China's mountainous Sichuan province. Eight hundred kilograms (nearly 1,800 pounds) of fresh bamboo will be flown in each week to feed them. ...
Leader Telegram

India-led alliance bats for diverse solar energy market

BENGALURU, India (AP) — For countries to transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energies like solar power, supply chains for components need to be more geographically diverse, officials said during a conference on solar energy in New Delhi said on Tuesday. Currently, 75% of components needed for solar power are manufactured in China, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency. Representatives at the fifth assembly of the International Solar Alliance, made up of 110 member countries, want that to change. ...
Leader Telegram

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

LES, Indonesia (AP) — After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a bed of coral, holding his breath and scanning for flashes of movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his exquisite quarry: tropical fish of all shades and shapes. Millions of saltwater fish like these are caught in Indonesia and other countries every year to fill aquariums in living rooms, waiting rooms and restaurants around the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Leader Telegram

US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments

NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, a case the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totaling roughly $778 million. Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the conduct of the militant group, making payments to it in 2013 and 2014 as it occupied a broad swath of Syria...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Putin orders sweeping security powers in regions near Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin ordered dramatically heightened security, including restrictions on movement, in regions along the border with Ukraine as attacks have spread into Russian territory. Citing strikes in recent weeks in border zones and a bombing on his showcase bridge to Crimea, Putin told a televised meeting of his Security Council that he’s ordering stepped-up measures across much of the country. He also extended existing martial-law regimes in the four Ukrainian territories he annexed last month. ...
Leader Telegram

Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday. Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old retired project manager living in Florida, was arrested last November while visiting family in the kingdom and was sentenced earlier this month, his son Ibrahim told The Associated Press, confirming details that were first reported by the Washington Post. Almadi is a citizen of...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Truss fires Braverman with UK government at risk of imploding

LONDON — Liz Truss fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman for what was described as a national security breach, a dramatic move that will inevitably heap even more pressure on Britain’s premier as she clings to power. Braverman shared secret documents on a personal mobile phone, four officials familiar with the matter said. She later acknowledged a “technical infringement of the rules” by sending an official document from her personal email, the contents of which she said had already been briefed to MPs. ...
Leader Telegram

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday comes as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing — and her...
Leader Telegram

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague after space return

MOSCOW (AP) — After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into difficulty on Earth when he drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission. Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Artemyev didn't see an employee of the Star City cosmonaut training center who was crossing the road in the dark late Monday. It said in a statement Tuesday that Artemyev immediately provided first aid assistance to the victim, Anatoly Uronov, who was hospitalized with several fractures. Roscosmos emphasized that Artemyev was sober and immediately called police and an ambulance. On Sept. 29, the 51-year-old Artemyev returned from his third mission to the International Space Station, which brought his total time spent in orbit to 561 days.
Leader Telegram

North fires more shells toward inter-Korean sea buffer zone

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells toward the sea Wednesday in response to South Korean live-firing drills at border areas as the rivals accuse each other of dialing up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with weapons tests. The drills conducted by both sides come amid heightened animosities over recent North Korean missile tests that it calls simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets. ...
Leader Telegram

Ukraine keeps power on despite Russia’s missile barrage

Russian missile and drone strikes targeting Ukrainian power infrastructure over the past week have failed to knock electricity supply off the grid for any prolonged period, according to International Energy Agency data. The IEA figures show that Ukrenergo, the grid operator, has managed to keep supplying electricity to much of the country even with hundreds of Russian strikes targeting power plants and electricity substations across the nation. Russian officials say...
Leader Telegram

North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired artillery shells near its sea boundaries with South Korea late Tuesday, a day after the South began annual military drills to better deal with North Korean provocations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement early Wednesday that North Korea fired about 100 shells off its west coast and 150 rounds off its east coast. It said the South Korean military broadcast messages several times asking North Korea to stop the firing, but there were...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Musk says excited by Twitter deal despite overpaying

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was excited about his pending acquisition of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), although he and other investors were overpaying for the social media company.
Leader Telegram

Russia tightens energy noose on Ukraine with more strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power on Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said, further tightening an energy noose that Moscow is using to squeeze the country, threatening misery for millions in winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious” effort to save power, speaking ahead of another night where power substations and other infrastructure were pounded. ...
Leader Telegram

UW-RF to give lecture on crisis in Ukraine

RIVER FALLS — Thomas Wolfe, an associate professor for the University of Minnesota's History Department, will present "Crisis in Ukraine: War and Russia's Deformed Transition" at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8., at UW-River Falls. The lecture, part of the Edward N. Peterson Lecture series is free and open to the public in Room 320 of the University Center, East 501 Wild Rose Ave. A reception begins at 4 p.m., and a Q&A session will follow the presentation. ...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
577
Followers
7K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy