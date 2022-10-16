Read full article on original website
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says rivalry with Josh Allen has ‘long way to go’ before reaching Manning-Brady level
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says rivalry with Josh Allen has a 'long way to go' before it reaches Peyton Manning-Tom Brady level.
Bills outlast Chiefs as Taron Johnson picks off Patrick Mahomes to end the game
The Buffalo Bills got their revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs as Taron Johnson's game-winning interception sealed the deal on Sunday afternoon.
‘72 dolphins overcome sloppy first half to edge Bills 24-23
Dolphins 24, Bills 23 (Oct. 22, 1972) With Bob Griese standing on the sidelines on crutches, the Dolphins couldn’t afford to fret over bad luck with the loss of their leader a week earlier and began the day against the 2-3 Buffalo Bills like they hadn’t missed a beat.
Kansas City Chiefs Bills Loss: 3 Takeaways from a Winnable Game
In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs-Bills game saw the Chiefs lose their third consecutive 2022 game at home, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a team they beat by the skin of their teeth in last year’s postseason and one they maybe could’ve won with a few extra helpers. It was a rather agonizing loss for a team that had a few opportunities to put the game away. Kansas City drops to 4-2 on the year but looks to hopefully rebound next week when they travel to the Bay Area for a tilt with the 49ers. But for now, let us focus on what happened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Bills escaped with a 24-20 victory by a Josh Allen TD strike with just over a minute to go in regulation.
Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew sit out of Jaguars' Wednesday practice
Jamal Agnew was an unsurprising absence from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wednesday practice after the wide receiver and return specialist suffered a knee injury in Week 6. But cornerback Shaquill Griffin missing practice due to a back injury wasn’t expected. Agnew and Griffin were the only two Jaguars players...
Bills' Jordan Poyer took car service to KC after he wasn't medically cleared to fly
How badly did Jordan Poyer — and the Buffalo Bills — want to win the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead?. The Bills’ elite defensive back was not cleared to play in the huge AFC clash due to a rib injury. So, he...
