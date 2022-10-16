Read full article on original website
wclo.com
Beloit City Manager job has salary range of $170,000 – $185,000
Applications for the City of Beloit’s open City Manager position should officially start rolling in soon. The job posting for the position has been posted online and Baker Tilly has begun it’s nationwide recruitment efforts. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the deadline for applications is November...
wclo.com
Beloit officially approved hiring of new superintendent
The finalist for the superintendent of the School District of Beloit was officially hired Tuesday night after the school board unanimously approved the hiring. Dr. Willie Garrison will serve as the new leader of the school district and says student achievement needs to be at the forefront of decision making within the district.
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to demolish 5 more residential properties
ROCKFORD — The city will tear down five more properties as it works to remove blight and potentially dangerous structures from its neighborhoods. City Council members on Monday approved a contract with N-TRAK Group of Loves Park to raze 1025 N. Church St., 1519 Oakes Ave., 719 Maple St., 951 N. Horsman St. and 129 N. Day Ave. at a cost of $77,089.
wclo.com
Beloit names superintendent finalist
The School District of Beloit has locked in on a finalist for their new Superintendent. According to a press release, the district has selected Dr. Willie Garrison to be the finalist for the position after discussion, reference and background checks, and feedback from the candidate community forums. Garrison is currently...
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
wclo.com
Janesville names October National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Janesville has officially proclaimed October to be National Disability Employment Awareness Month after a unanimous vote at last week’s city council meeting. Council Member Heather Miller said it’s important to share with the community that this is a group of people that not only live by the motto “I can”, but “I will.”
School District of Beloit announces new superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
wclo.com
Janesville offering options for leaf cleanup
Loose leaf cleanup can always be a chore, so the city of Janesville is reminding citizens of the services they offer to help. Parks Director Cullen Slapak says they are offering a leaf vacuum service, and residents just need to put leaves out near on their terrace near the curbline and the city will pick them up.
wclo.com
Janesville plan commission approves new Starbucks and Lenscrafters
Janesville will be adding another Starbucks and gaining a Lencrafters after an approved vote by the Janesville Plan Commission at their meeting Monday night. The conditional use permit was unanimously passed by the members of the plan commission. Commission member Barry Badertscher says it’s a good use of the land...
wclo.com
Janesville site of reproductive rights rally
A public rally in Janesville Sunday afternoon aims to recognize and honor women who have lost their lives due to the lack of safe and legal abortions. The Fourteenth Spokesperson Cathy Meyers says the rally gets started under the Rock County Court House Equality Mural and will feature a funeral like ceremony.
wclo.com
Walworth County project could result in unintentional loss of threatened or endanger species
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working to make the public aware of measures that have been taken to minimize the impact a Walworth County bridge project will have on four threatened or endangered species of animal. Conservation Biologist Stacy Rowe says the County Highway C Turtle Creek bridge...
wclo.com
Milton employee resigns over conversations with juveniles
A Milton school district employee has resigned over what police are calling inappropriate conversations on social media. The Milton Police department was made aware in mid-September of the conversations between the employee and juvenile studetns. According to Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt, two juvenile students friend requested the staff member...
nbc15.com
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
wclo.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin hosts Lick or Treat
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will host its annual Lick or Treat event on Saturday, October 29th in the shelter parking lot. From noon to 3 PM, HSSW staff, volunteers, and fellow community members will have their vehicles decorated for Halloween and treats will be available for children and canines alike.
wclo.com
Beloit drug suspects appear in Rock County Court
All three Beloit men arrested last week following the execution of a drug warrant on Hull Avenue are held on cash bond. Prosecutor Kyle Johnson requested a $20,000 cash bond for 48-year-old George Jackson who’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping.
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
