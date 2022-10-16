Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Does Halloween! Behind the Scenes of the Chaotic & Hilarious Special
Is there any show with more right to a high-flying Halloween episode than Ghosts? The CBS comedy smash — a Groundhog Day of the Dead, in a sense — entered Season 2 with eager new B&B owners Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) looking for business while still sharing their haunted mansion with spirits who died on their historic Hudson Valley property…and remain stuck there.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror lovers hash out the best slasher movies of the decade so far
When it comes to horror, few subgenres have as much staying power as the slasher. Over the years the stories of a person with a knife and sometimes supernatural abilities targeting teenagers have been good, and bad, and, now fans are picking the best since 2020. The question got sparked...
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
People Are Sharing Creepy Stories Of Things That Happened To Them, And They'll Send A Chill Up Your Spine
A few stories to get you in the Spooky Season mood.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man: Every Devil And Fiend From The Anime That Will Haunt Your Nightmares
Chainsaw Man, a title for an anime that says it all. Over on Crunchyroll and Hulu, the new series follows Denji, a devil hunter, and his beloved little chainsaw devil Pochita. In order to save Denji's life, Pochita sacrifices himself. Now, the two are joined, and Denji can turn into Chainsaw Man–a man with chainsaws on his arms and on his head.
epicstream.com
Is Housing Complex C a Good Horror Anime?
Housing Complex C is an anime original that premiered in October 2022 as part of the Fall 2022 anime lineup. It follows the story of Kimi Shirokado who lives in a housing complex in a seaside town, but strange and terrifying events seem to follow her. Is Housing Complex C a horror anime worth watching?
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Posters Promise Big Scares
If their plan was to make us curious, it’s working! Netflix has dropped two posters for episodes of its upcoming anthology series, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and they’re equal parts intriguing and spooky. The event will be spread out over a four night period, so we’re presuming that more first looks will be headed our way as these two are centered around the theme of night one, “Scavengers.” Dropping on Tuesday, October 25, the posters give us an idea of what’s to come from the mind of del Toro.
Collider
Can the 'Scream' Franchise Go on Forever? Here's Kevin Williamson's Take
Just like in the movies themselves, the iconic big screen slashers keep coming back for more. Even when they appear to have lost the battle once and for all, they return. Or perhaps their series is rebooted or retconned. Or maybe it’s turned into a TV show. Whatever the situation may be, our favorite slashers keep coming back for more.
Collider
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
Thrillist
Get Paid $1,000 Just to Watch 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2'
If you’re like me, you've already penciled a Hocus Pocus double feature into your October programming. Now, you can make some money after your Sanderson sisters binge. SmartCapitalMind is looking to hire one person to watch both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 and pay them $1,000 to write a 500-word review of both films.
Collider
Anson Mount on Why the 'MK Ultra' Script Grabbed Him and What to Expect from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2
Written and directed by ex-Intelligence Officer Joseph Sorrentino and based on the CIA drug experiments from the early 1960s, the psychological thriller MK Ultra follows psychiatrist Ford Strauss (Anson Mount), as he unknowingly becomes a pawn for the government’s fixation on mind control. As a man who truly cares for his patients and wants to help them, the moral and scientific boundaries he’s forced to push past lead to dangerous consequences.
Collider
Michael Dougherty Terrifyingly Twists Classic Myth With 'Trick 'r Treat' and 'Krampus'
As long as mankind has existed, myths and legends have shaped our beliefs about the world. Whether it's in the stories we tell, from page to film to screen, or in our religions, they persist. And even though they change over the years, some elements remain - especially when it comes to the holidays we celebrate. Director Michael Doughtery understands the power these legends hold and explores their darker side throughout his filmography. It's especially prominent in his directorial debut, Trick 'r Treat and its follow-up Krampus.
ComicBook
Magic The Gathering Teams Up With Horror Artist Junji Ito For New Spooky Cards
The spooky season is upon us and as we inch closer to Halloween, Magic the Gathering has revealed a surprise that employs the talents of manga artist Junji Ito. Ito, who is responsible for creepy tales such as Uzumaki and Gyo, will be drawing new cards as a part of the "Secret Lair" collaboration. With Junji Ito remaining quite possibly the biggest name in horror when it comes to the anime medium, Magic The Gathering made the right choice when it comes to creating terrifying new decks.
'Daily Wire' Host Who Called Anime 'Satanic' Blasted by Real Satanists
The Church of Satan clapped back at conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Twitter, writing: "Fairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is."
ComicBook
Crypt of Shadows #1 Review: A Fitting Way to Ring In the Halloween Season
Just in time for the Halloween season is Marvel's Crypt of Shadows, a lengthy one-shot of 6 stories that shine a light on a roster of fan favorites navigating the darker realms of the Marvel universe. Like all collections, some stories rise above others by utilizing their lead to maximum effect, as in Crypt of Shadow's first story, while others don't quite hit that same bar. Favorites like Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and more make appearances, and while every story won't click for every fan, you are bound to discover a story or character to gravitate towards. Crypt of Shadows delivers more hits than misses and is a fitting way to ring in Halloween for Marvel fans.
‘Housing Complex C’ Is the Perfect Anime for the Spooky Season
From The Midnight Club to The Watcher, we’ve been blessed with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to creepy television this fall. But there’s one spooky installment that you may have missed. If you love small-town, horror-filled mysteries, then you need to be watching Adult Swim and Toonami’s latest anime, Housing Complex C.
