Beloit officially approved hiring of new superintendent

The finalist for the superintendent of the School District of Beloit was officially hired Tuesday night after the school board unanimously approved the hiring. Dr. Willie Garrison will serve as the new leader of the school district and says student achievement needs to be at the forefront of decision making within the district.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

School District of Beloit announces new superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Beloit names superintendent finalist

The School District of Beloit has locked in on a finalist for their new Superintendent. According to a press release, the district has selected Dr. Willie Garrison to be the finalist for the position after discussion, reference and background checks, and feedback from the candidate community forums. Garrison is currently...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor

MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville offering options for leaf cleanup

Loose leaf cleanup can always be a chore, so the city of Janesville is reminding citizens of the services they offer to help. Parks Director Cullen Slapak says they are offering a leaf vacuum service, and residents just need to put leaves out near on their terrace near the curbline and the city will pick them up.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit City Manager job has salary range of $170,000 – $185,000

Applications for the City of Beloit’s open City Manager position should officially start rolling in soon. The job posting for the position has been posted online and Baker Tilly has begun it’s nationwide recruitment efforts. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the deadline for applications is November...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
wclo.com

Milton employee resigns over conversations with juveniles

A Milton school district employee has resigned over what police are calling inappropriate conversations on social media. The Milton Police department was made aware in mid-September of the conversations between the employee and juvenile studetns. According to Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt, two juvenile students friend requested the staff member...
MILTON, WI
wclo.com

Vets Roll makes return after COVID hiatus

The Vets Roll trip makes it’s return to Beloit Wednesday night after a trip that was three years in the making. Vets Roll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan said all the trips are special, but this one is particularly special because of the hiatus and this year they focused on the most senior veterans, with the average age of those taking the trip being just over 81 years old.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Beloit offers proposed 2023 budget

Beloit’s proposed 2023 budget is now available for viewing, and residents might like what they see. Finance Director Eric Miller says the overall budget decreased due to a couple of things, the closing of one of their most successful TID districts and the absence of a waste water treatment project that was on the budget in ’22 that won’t be on the ’23 budget.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Beloit homicide suspect stands mute

The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court for his arraignment. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court last week, Goodall’s attorney Kim Zion stood...
BELOIT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
JANESVILLE, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE

