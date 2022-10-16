Read full article on original website
Collider
Guillermo del Toro Details The ‘Pinocchio’ Shot That Took Over 2 Months to Set Up
It’ll probably surprise no one when I tell you that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio looks incredible. I was able to see the first thirty-five minutes and was floored at every aspect of the stop-motion film, including the level of artistry in every shot. In addition, unlike previous versions of Pinocchio, del Toro sets the film in Mussolini's Italy, against a Fascist backdrop, which adds a fantastic and surprising layer to the well-known story.
Collider
Ron Perlman Joins Liam Neeson Thriller 'Thug'
With filming currently underway in Boston, the cast for Liam Neeson's Thug grows even more extensive as two-time Emmy-nominee Ron Perlman (Hellboy) has joined the upcoming action-thriller in an undisclosed role, according to a report from Deadline. While details about Perlman's character remain under wraps, the film will reportedly center on an aging Boston gangster (Neeson) as he attempts to fight off the grip of the criminal underworld to reconnect with his family and correct his past mistakes.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin' Cast and Character Guide
Relationships come and go, but brotherly friendships? That’s a different story. Taking place on a peaceful, remote island off the coast of lively Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin is a tale of two best friends whose lifelong friendship suddenly comes to an end. The worst part? There’s no particular reason why. One half of the leading duo, Pádraic, is shocked to the bone when his ex-buddy Colm decides to end things between them. With the help of his sister Siobhan, and fellow island resident Dominic, Pádraic is about to have a shocking realization about his best friend. Directed by Martin McDonagh, this movie reunites the director with his two long-time collaborators, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The Banshees of Inisherin is their first project together after 14 years since their last work together in In Bruges. The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will be getting a limited theatrical release on October 21, 2022.
Collider
First ‘The Equalizer 3’ Images Features the Cast on the Amalfi Coast
Guns are about to be a’blazin’ on the Amalfi Coast, as filming is officially underway for The Equalizer 3. A series of photos released today reveals all the main players in the film: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, along with the franchise director, Antoine Fuqua. While production has kept us up to date when it comes to casting announcements, a major detail has been missing from all the information drops: a plot. And, if you thought that today’s photos would give us something more in the way of a storyline, you’d be dead wrong. While it’s exciting to see the film’s stars and director smiling and gathered together, no one’s striking a pose in character, leaving us with only one answer in a sea of questions surrounding the third film in Fuqua’s trilogy.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
Directed by Martin McDonagh (best known for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and In Bruges), The Banshees of Inisherin is a dark comedy portraying the crumbling of a lifelong friendship. Curiously, there seems to be no big catalyst for the falling out between Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), no argument that sets the pair at odds. Instead, Pádraic is quite frankly baffled when, suddenly, Colm begins acting cold and hostile towards him, thus putting an end to their friendship. What could possibly have happened to make Colm act this way?
Collider
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: Anti-War Classic Gets New Life in Stunning Adaptation
Nearly one hundred years after Lewis Milestone adapted Erich Maria Remarque’s groundbreaking novel, German filmmaker Edward Berger has brought All Quiet on the Western Front to life with a fresh perspective—and the first German adaptation of a story deeply ingrained into the very DNA of the country. Set in the midst of World War I, the film’s focus narrows on Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) and his small group of friends that get lured into war by the promise of heroism and patriotism. But there are no heroes in this war, a fact that Berger makes evident throughout the film. Paul might be the film’s protagonist—the heart and soul of the story that the audience sees the world through—but this is not a hero’s journey. All Quiet on the Western Front is a welcome departure from a long line of profound World War I films such as Sam Mendes’ 1917 or, more recently, Operation Mincemeat because there is no one to root for and there is no positive outcome on the horizon. It’s an interesting choice, but one that delivers a more honest and devastating story.
Collider
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
Collider
‘Gone Baby Gone’ Features One of the Most Complex Modern Crime Villains
Ben Affleck’s career was seemingly in a downward spiral in 2007. Following the failures of Gigli, Jersey Girl, Daredevil, Reindeer Games, and The Sum Of All Fears, it seemed like he was destined to be set aside by a new Hollywood heartthrob ready to take his place. However, Affleck startled everyone when he released his astonishing directorial debut Gone Baby Gone. Based on the novel of the same name, Gone Baby Gone is a haunting investigative thriller that reveals the seedy underbelly of law enforcement.
Collider
'Wednesday' Featurette Highlights Tim Burton's Impact On the Netflix Series
Master of the family-friendly macabre Tim Burton is at the center of a new featurette for his upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. Featuring showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar alongside series stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones among others, it walks through how the iconic director shaped the series from top to bottom as well as how he really gelled with the character of Wednesday Addams and how he impacted the people around him on the series.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
Collider
Chris Evans Shares a Behind-The-Scenes Look at 'Red One'
The internet loves Chris Evans and rightfully so. As he has continued to make the fall and holiday season his own (I'm talking of course about his lovely sweater in the 2019 film Knives Out that took over our the hearts and minds), he's now gearing up to be part of a new holiday action movie that will likely be a fan favorite. And how could it not be? The film is called Red One and features Evans opposite Dwayne Johnson, so we're in for a treat!
Collider
'Black Adam' Set to Dethrone Michael Myers With $60 Million Projected Opening
Dwayne Johnson has long been claiming that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is set to change, and this weekend's release of his tentpole superhero feature, Black Adam, may go a long way to confirming whether that might be true or not. The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, looks set to debut with a $60 million opening from 4,350 North American theaters from Friday to Sunday.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lupita Nyong'o on Why T'Challa Should Never Be Recast
We all know that the upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is gearing up to be one of the most cathartic cinematic experiences of the year. What we sometimes forget, though, is that actors have also got their own opinions and personal involvements with elements of the story they participate. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, star and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o commented on her experience during production of the upcoming blockbuster.
Collider
What Goes Bump In The Night: 10 Great Horror Movies Based On Children's Books
There are countless sources of inspiration for horror movies, including mythology and true crime cases. Filmmakers constantly seek fresh subjects to cover and explore people's worst fears. Thus, the trend of turning children's stories into terrifying movies that examine their absurdity and go further into adult themes has become popular...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Art Book Sets December Release
As fans continue to anticipate the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, an upcoming book featuring concept art for the film is now available to pre-order. The book, titled "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water," is priced at $50 and will be released simultaneously with the film on December 16.
Collider
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
Collider
‘The Stranger’ Review: Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris Face Darkness in Grim Crime Drama
When having a nightmare, there is often a moment when you are suddenly jarred out of a fitful slumber. In writer-director Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger, a dark drama loosely based on a true story that patiently yet painfully defies convention, we are firmly planted in this moment of terrifying disorientation. Sometimes it takes the form of a literal cut that closely mimics the experience of a nightmare ending. At others, it is a general sense of dread that threatens to consume the characters navigating a world of darkness. It is a work that initially withholds much of its full wickedness before revealing itself to us in macabre yet mesmerizing fashion.
Collider
'Down to Earth With Zac Efron: Down Under' Trailer Reveals the Actor's Next Educational Destination
Pack your bags and get ready to head to Australia with Zac Efron in the official trailer for Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under. While it won’t be an in person, private vacation with the heartthrob, it’ll be the next best thing as audiences will travel to one of the most beautiful countries in the world alongside Efron and wellness specialist Darin Olien. Once there, the pair will hike, eat, and swim with those leading the charge for environmental safety and learn a thing or two about how they can help.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front's Director Edward Berger on Historical Research and His Next Film 'Conclave'
Ahead of its Netflix premiere later this month, All Quiet at the Western Front was screened at the tenth annual Middleburg Film Festival in the quaint countryside of Northern Virginia. The film is the first German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's profound anti-war novel by the same name, which was published in the wake of World War I and at the onset of World War II. The film's director Edward Berger joined festival-goers for a Q&A following the screening and then sat down for a 1-on-1 later that afternoon.
