Why the MCU Repealing the Sokovia Accords in 'She-Hulk' Is a Big Deal
Besides the highly-anticipated return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also gave us a huge reveal that many did not expect to be addressed — within the MCU, the Sokovia Accords have been repealed. This surprising piece of information is offered as a mere throwaway line said by Matt Murdock as he defends his client Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from Eugene Patilio aka Leap-Frog's (Brandon Stanley) claims that his costume made by Luke is defective. There may be many who didn't catch what Murdock said because it really wasn't meant to be the main focus, but that quick statement is certainly an important one in the MCU.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
The Moment I Knew Serena Wouldn’t Kill June in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 6 of The Handmaid's Tale. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has certainly turned the tables on the Waterfords. “It is not actually Gilead, is it?” Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) asks incredulously when she explains her decision to not marry right away to her hostess, Alanis Wheeler (Genevieve Angelson), a Gilead supporter who just tried to set up a date with an embarrassed Serena up with her appointed obstetrician.
'Down to Earth With Zac Efron: Down Under' Trailer Reveals the Actor's Next Educational Destination
Pack your bags and get ready to head to Australia with Zac Efron in the official trailer for Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under. While it won’t be an in person, private vacation with the heartthrob, it’ll be the next best thing as audiences will travel to one of the most beautiful countries in the world alongside Efron and wellness specialist Darin Olien. Once there, the pair will hike, eat, and swim with those leading the charge for environmental safety and learn a thing or two about how they can help.
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
'Wednesday' Featurette Highlights Tim Burton's Impact On the Netflix Series
Master of the family-friendly macabre Tim Burton is at the center of a new featurette for his upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. Featuring showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar alongside series stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones among others, it walks through how the iconic director shaped the series from top to bottom as well as how he really gelled with the character of Wednesday Addams and how he impacted the people around him on the series.
'The Banshees of Inisherin' Cast and Character Guide
Relationships come and go, but brotherly friendships? That’s a different story. Taking place on a peaceful, remote island off the coast of lively Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin is a tale of two best friends whose lifelong friendship suddenly comes to an end. The worst part? There’s no particular reason why. One half of the leading duo, Pádraic, is shocked to the bone when his ex-buddy Colm decides to end things between them. With the help of his sister Siobhan, and fellow island resident Dominic, Pádraic is about to have a shocking realization about his best friend. Directed by Martin McDonagh, this movie reunites the director with his two long-time collaborators, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The Banshees of Inisherin is their first project together after 14 years since their last work together in In Bruges. The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will be getting a limited theatrical release on October 21, 2022.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Poster and New Images Tease a Dangerous Threat for the Team
There's just over a month left until Criminal Minds returns to our screens in Paramount+'s upcoming revival, Criminal Minds: Evolution. The series brings back a group of the original BAU members as they tackle a new challenge. As viewers eagerly await this latest installment, TVLine has shared several new images for the show. They feature new and returning cast, as well as some behind-the-scenes looks.
We Need to Talk About That Conversation Between Rhaenys and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.For those whose loyalty have remained on the side of the Greens, House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode of the season seems to have made it a bit difficult to stay there. Beginning in its first cold and quiet moments, we were immediately thrust right in the midst of different variations of scheming from subtle exchanges of information between the servants to the reveal of an all-out coup presumably years in the making. Upon Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) last breath, bloodshed was sure to quickly follow. It is Westeros, after all. The one beacon of hope lies in Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who seems to be trying her best to keep everything peaceful despite her gross misunderstanding of Viserys’ last words. Unlike her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s rose-colored glasses allow her to continue believing in the possibility of a peaceful succession following the usurpation of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the throne.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
Guillermo del Toro Details The ‘Pinocchio’ Shot That Took Over 2 Months to Set Up
It’ll probably surprise no one when I tell you that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio looks incredible. I was able to see the first thirty-five minutes and was floored at every aspect of the stop-motion film, including the level of artistry in every shot. In addition, unlike previous versions of Pinocchio, del Toro sets the film in Mussolini's Italy, against a Fascist backdrop, which adds a fantastic and surprising layer to the well-known story.
'Black Adam': The Long, Painfully Complicated History of Hawkman
Here are the facts about Hawkman that are pretty straight-forward: he was first introduced in Flash Comics #1 in 1940, he favors the use of a mace as a weapon, he has large, artificial wings, and is typically side-by-side with Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman. After that, it gets a little weird. Most often, he is human archeologist Carter Hall, a reincarnation of Egyptian prince Khufu. Or, as Katar Hol from Thanagar. Or, sometimes, an amalgamation of both. It’s the complicated, but utterly fascinating backstory of the hero set to be played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.
‘Gone Baby Gone’ Features One of the Most Complex Modern Crime Villains
Ben Affleck’s career was seemingly in a downward spiral in 2007. Following the failures of Gigli, Jersey Girl, Daredevil, Reindeer Games, and The Sum Of All Fears, it seemed like he was destined to be set aside by a new Hollywood heartthrob ready to take his place. However, Affleck startled everyone when he released his astonishing directorial debut Gone Baby Gone. Based on the novel of the same name, Gone Baby Gone is a haunting investigative thriller that reveals the seedy underbelly of law enforcement.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lupita Nyong'o on Why T'Challa Should Never Be Recast
We all know that the upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is gearing up to be one of the most cathartic cinematic experiences of the year. What we sometimes forget, though, is that actors have also got their own opinions and personal involvements with elements of the story they participate. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, star and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o commented on her experience during production of the upcoming blockbuster.
'Origins of The Wheel of Time' Gets Audiobook Featuring a Bonus Rosamund Pike Interview [Exclusive]
Macmillan Audio has been keeping The Wheel of Time fandom alive in between the first and second seasons of Prime Videos' critically acclaimed series adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic novels. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that Origins of the Wheel of Time, Michael Livingston's deep dive into the real-world history and mythology of Jordan's series, has been adapted into an audiobook that will be available to listen to on November 8th.
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
'Black Adam' Producer on the Future of Henry Cavill's Superman
Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for Black Adam:. Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has teased what the future may have in store for Henry Cavill's Superman in the DC Extended Universe. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Garcia also talked about the process of reintroducing the Man of Steel in the film.
'Black Adam' Set to Dethrone Michael Myers With $60 Million Projected Opening
Dwayne Johnson has long been claiming that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is set to change, and this weekend's release of his tentpole superhero feature, Black Adam, may go a long way to confirming whether that might be true or not. The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, looks set to debut with a $60 million opening from 4,350 North American theaters from Friday to Sunday.
Chris Evans Shares a Behind-The-Scenes Look at 'Red One'
The internet loves Chris Evans and rightfully so. As he has continued to make the fall and holiday season his own (I'm talking of course about his lovely sweater in the 2019 film Knives Out that took over our the hearts and minds), he's now gearing up to be part of a new holiday action movie that will likely be a fan favorite. And how could it not be? The film is called Red One and features Evans opposite Dwayne Johnson, so we're in for a treat!
Ron Perlman Joins Liam Neeson Thriller 'Thug'
With filming currently underway in Boston, the cast for Liam Neeson's Thug grows even more extensive as two-time Emmy-nominee Ron Perlman (Hellboy) has joined the upcoming action-thriller in an undisclosed role, according to a report from Deadline. While details about Perlman's character remain under wraps, the film will reportedly center on an aging Boston gangster (Neeson) as he attempts to fight off the grip of the criminal underworld to reconnect with his family and correct his past mistakes.
