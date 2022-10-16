Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin hosts Lick or Treat
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will host its annual Lick or Treat event on Saturday, October 29th in the shelter parking lot. From noon to 3 PM, HSSW staff, volunteers, and fellow community members will have their vehicles decorated for Halloween and treats will be available for children and canines alike.
nbc15.com
Janesville hospital to host tree lighting fundraiser
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville will light up a tree this holiday season to honor those who have passed away. Through the 37th annual Love Light Tree fundraiser, patrons can make donations to add lights to the hospital’s tree. For every $3 donation, one light will be added to the tree. The name of each person honored or remembered will appear in The Janesville Gazette, according to Mercyhealth.
wclo.com
Janesville offering options for leaf cleanup
Loose leaf cleanup can always be a chore, so the city of Janesville is reminding citizens of the services they offer to help. Parks Director Cullen Slapak says they are offering a leaf vacuum service, and residents just need to put leaves out near on their terrace near the curbline and the city will pick them up.
nbc15.com
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
Roscoe family dazzles with homemade Halloween display
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline family’s hard work is on display just in time for the Halloween season. The huge display takes up the entire side of their house, and everything is made out of wood. “I’m a dreamer, so I dreamed it up and he made it happen,” said Bridgett Holden. The Holden […]
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
CBS 58
New cheese bar opens in Lake Geneva as long-time dairy farmer turns his passion into curds
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hill Valley's Cheese Shop, is one of those places in Lake Geneva that you could stay in way too long looking at cheeses and all of the accessories that go with them. Now there's a place to gather right next door. "When we started...
A young woman from Brookfield is among the more than 30 people injured.
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
wclo.com
Janesville site of reproductive rights rally
A public rally in Janesville Sunday afternoon aims to recognize and honor women who have lost their lives due to the lack of safe and legal abortions. The Fourteenth Spokesperson Cathy Meyers says the rally gets started under the Rock County Court House Equality Mural and will feature a funeral like ceremony.
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
New Information Emerges on Timmothy Pitzen's 18th Birthday
Kara Jacobs vividly remembers the day she got the news about her sister Amy Fry-Pitzen from her mother. “I think anybody who’s experienced a loss like this, the first thing you feel is just incomprehension. Just, 'I don’t understand. No, no,'“ Kara recalled. It was May 14,...
Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosts holiday market
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to think about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosted a holiday art and gift show on Sunday featuring works from 24 different local artists. “There’s decorations for the house, there’s gift-giving ideas,” organizer Julie Raasch...
Ice Castles to return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin at Geneva National Resort
Last winter, Ice Castles at Lake Geneva drew in thousands of people to see elaborate castles built entirely from ice.
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The juvenile victim was...
wclo.com
Beloit offers leaf cleanup services
While the leaves changing colors can be beautiful, pick up can be a hassle. So the city of Beloit is reminding residents of the services they provide to help with cleanup. Solid Waste and Safety Supervisor Tim Drager says the city is offering a free leaf pickup which includes bags and barrels of leaves being picked up for free on normal trash pick up days.
Fire engulfs vacant Rockford grocery store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a vacant grocery store brought firefighters to the scene on Monday night. The Rockford Fire Department was called to the former Al-Mart Supermarket, at 2323 W. State Street, at 8:40 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in fire as the engine crews worked to put out the blaze. […]
wclo.com
Beloit names superintendent finalist
The School District of Beloit has locked in on a finalist for their new Superintendent. According to a press release, the district has selected Dr. Willie Garrison to be the finalist for the position after discussion, reference and background checks, and feedback from the candidate community forums. Garrison is currently...
wclo.com
Vets Roll makes return after COVID hiatus
The Vets Roll trip makes it’s return to Beloit Wednesday night after a trip that was three years in the making. Vets Roll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan said all the trips are special, but this one is particularly special because of the hiatus and this year they focused on the most senior veterans, with the average age of those taking the trip being just over 81 years old.
Comments / 0