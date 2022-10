(WHNT) — After the University of Tennessee (UT) earned a six-figure fine for fans storming the field after a win over Alabama, fans may be wondering … why?. The Vols earned a $100,000 fine from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) after the fans rushed the field on Saturday. According our Knoxville sister station WATE, this is the second time that Tennessee has been fined under the SEC’s “access to competition area” policy.

