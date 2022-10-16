ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
allfortennessee.com

Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now

Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

What We Learned in Neyland Stadium

As much as Bryce Young is ''him.'' Alabama's offense needs to find a balance in particular in the passing game, the receivers have not been bad, but I'd argue they haven't been great either. With every snap of football now being so precious, who is going to step up on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
country1025.com

Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Attend Historic Tennessee Game

It was a big party in Knoxville, Tennesse, on Saturday (10/15) when, after 15 years of losing to No. 3 Alabama, the No. 6 Tennessee Vols football team won with a score of 52-49. The fans rushed to the field, and at the top of the stadium, there to witness the party, were Knoxville natives Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review

The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
GATLINBURG, TN
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Celebrates UT Win Over Alabama With Acoustic Performance at Knoxville Bar: VIDEO

While celebrating the University of Tennessee’s incredible win over Alabama, Morgan Wallen hit the spotlight for an acoustic performance at a Knoxville bar. While hanging out at Peyton Manning’s new bar, Saloon 16, Morgan Wallen did an acoustic performance after the big game. Prior to the big win, Wallen was seen hanging out with Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Harriman, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wartburg Central High School football team will have a game with Harriman High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
HARRIMAN, TN

