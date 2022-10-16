Read full article on original website
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
Tennessee fan edits John Ward's voice over highlights from Alabama win
John Ward wasn’t able to call the game between Tennessee and Alabama on Saturday night, but one fan came up with a creative spin and edited his voice into a video released on social media to pay tribute to him. Here’s a look at that after the Vols defeated...
Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now
Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
What We Learned in Neyland Stadium
As much as Bryce Young is ''him.'' Alabama's offense needs to find a balance in particular in the passing game, the receivers have not been bad, but I'd argue they haven't been great either. With every snap of football now being so precious, who is going to step up on...
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a historic win against Alabama, Dolly Parton joined in on the celebration. She also took the time to respond to some rumors that had been circulating for weeks. When ESPN announced College GameDay would be coming back to Knoxville for the much-anticipated matchup of Tennessee...
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Attend Historic Tennessee Game
It was a big party in Knoxville, Tennesse, on Saturday (10/15) when, after 15 years of losing to No. 3 Alabama, the No. 6 Tennessee Vols football team won with a score of 52-49. The fans rushed to the field, and at the top of the stadium, there to witness the party, were Knoxville natives Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review
The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
Morgan Wallen Celebrates UT Win Over Alabama With Acoustic Performance at Knoxville Bar: VIDEO
While celebrating the University of Tennessee’s incredible win over Alabama, Morgan Wallen hit the spotlight for an acoustic performance at a Knoxville bar. While hanging out at Peyton Manning’s new bar, Saloon 16, Morgan Wallen did an acoustic performance after the big game. Prior to the big win, Wallen was seen hanging out with Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Neyland Stadium.
Harriman, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
