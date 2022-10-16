Digital Asset Infrastructure Firm CANVAS Launches L2 Scaling Solution for “Gasless” DeFi Transactions

Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
ambcrypto.com
NOWPayments launch a disruptive innovation in crypto billing!
One of the leading crypto payment gateways NOWPayments has launched an innovative billing tool that allows businesses to have direct access to their customers’ assets, managing consumption-based crypto payments easier and more efficiently. Now merchants can withdraw and replenish users’ deposits in their personal accounts, created on the merchant’s...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crowdz Selects GoCardless for Open Banking Payment Solutions
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, “as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses.”. Crowdz,...
Over 326 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, cloud, proptech and more, according to VCs
We asked hundreds of top venture capitalists to name the most promising startups of 2022. VCs were asked to name companies inside and outside of their portfolios. They delivered an exciting list across industries like fintech, healthcare, edtech and more. Each year, we reach out to hundreds of VCs at...
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
crowdfundinsider.com
Rydoo, Blue dot to Provide Tax Automation Solution for Corporate VAT, Employee Benefits Reclaim
Blue dot, a tax compliance platform for employee-driven spending for VAT recovery and Taxable Employee Benefits (TEB) analysis, announced the launch of a new partnership with Rydoo, an international SaaS software solution for managing business expenses. The partnership “offers a one-of-a-kind, AI powered solution empowering Rydoo customers with … visibility...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wio Bank Teams Up with Financial Infrastructure Fintech Stripe
Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will “enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently.”. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Empowers Small Businesses via Start Path program
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is expanding its commitment to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a new program in its global startup engagement program, Start Path, “specifically tailored to companies supporting the digital needs of SMEs.”. The startups that will be selected for the Start Path Small Business program “will...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lockton Introduces Digital Asset Custody Insurance Facility
Developed by Lockton’s Emerging Asset Protection (LEAP) team in collaboration with global custody insurers, the facility is supported by Lloyd’s syndicates, together with “highly rated” insurance companies. This provides Lockton clients with policy wording and full access to London market capacity, estimated today “to be in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mortgage Fintech Perch Raises $4 Million Series A
Perch, a Canadian mortgage Fintech, has raised $4 million in Series A funding, according to a release. Perch raised $1 million in seed funding last October. Investors in the new round include Second Century Ventures (National Association of Realtors), Ontario Centre of Innovation, and B.E.S.T. Funds. Alex Leduc, founder and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round
Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Lifestyle App Gritti Secures $1.7M via Seed Funding Round
Gritti, the web3 social fitness app building healthier habits through engaged communities and applied game design, is pleased to announce “the closing of $1.7M in seed funding.”. Lingfeng Innovation Fund led the investment round along with “thesis-driven” web3 natives Youbi Capital, Bixin Ventures, Orderly Network, Stratified Capital and CDI....
crowdfundinsider.com
Big Money: ChainSafe Raises $18.75 Million Series-A
Web3 infrastructure provider ChainSafe Systems has raised USD $18.75 million in a Series A funding round that was reportedly oversubscribed. According to a release, the funding was led byRound13 with participation from new investors NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors ConsenSys, Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital.
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Source Bitcoin (BTC) Focused Fintech Initiative Now Live
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced a new initiative that “contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space.”. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative “has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Compass Enhances Buy Now Pay Later Operations
Compass, the Mediobanca Group’s consumer credit arm, has reportedly “completed two deals in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.”. The rationale for the deals is “to accelerate the bank’s growth in the deferred payment business using digital channels, which it has entered successfully with the launch of its PagoLight product.”
CNBC
Buffett-backed digital bank Nubank to launch its own cryptocurrency in Brazil
Nubank said Wednesday it will launch the token, called Nucoin, in the first half of 2023. Nubank said it would invite 2,000 customers to take part in a forum group for guiding the development of Nucoin. The new token offering comes against a bleak backdrop for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Equitybee Introduces Second Quarterly Fund
Equitybee, the employee-focused stock options funding solution, announced its second quarterly fund, the VC5 Fund, which “leverages Equitybee’s unique deal flow and inherent advantages to offer accredited investors a new and unique investment channel.”. The latest fund will “follow VC firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures,...
