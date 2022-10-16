Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means
The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Yahoo!
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
kitco.com
Bitcoin is the best defense against The Great Reset; 'The end game is control' says Coin Bureau Co-Founder - Guy Turner
(Kitco News) - As governments, corporations, and NGOs implement a Great Reset to "control" individuals and communities, the best way to protect wealth is through Bitcoin, said Guy Turner, Co-Founder of Coin Bureau. "The end game [of The Great Reset] is control… to influence how we live our lives, influence...
China Crypto Exchange Token Rallies 70% In A Month — Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slide
Huobi Global HT/USD, the native token of Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, has surged by 70% in the last 30 days, CryptoSlate reported. The overall cryptocurrency market, meanwhile, has seen a slump as Bitcoin BTC/USD remains below the $20,000 mark, and Ethereum ETH/USD continues to struggle. What Happened: Huobi’s price rally...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lockton Introduces Digital Asset Custody Insurance Facility
Developed by Lockton’s Emerging Asset Protection (LEAP) team in collaboration with global custody insurers, the facility is supported by Lloyd’s syndicates, together with “highly rated” insurance companies. This provides Lockton clients with policy wording and full access to London market capacity, estimated today “to be in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Binance Introduces Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced the launch of a new series of crypto benchmarks, Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series. The indices are designed “to enable users to better monitor and evaluate the performance of the crypto market for easier research.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech bolttech Finalizes Series B Round Led by Tokio Marine
Bolttech, which claims to be one of the world’s “fastest-growing” international insurtech companies, announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will “lead bolttech’s Series B funding round.”. The investment round reportedly “values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round
Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mortgage Fintech Perch Raises $4 Million Series A
Perch, a Canadian mortgage Fintech, has raised $4 million in Series A funding, according to a release. Perch raised $1 million in seed funding last October. Investors in the new round include Second Century Ventures (National Association of Realtors), Ontario Centre of Innovation, and B.E.S.T. Funds. Alex Leduc, founder and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Going Digital: ICICI Bank Launches Four Digital Banking Units
ICICI Bank says it has launched four digital banking units, or DBUs. ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India with a market cap of around $74 billion. According to the Bank, its launch of these DBUs aligns with the government’s plan to launch 75 DBUs commemorating India’s 75th year of independence.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crowdz Selects GoCardless for Open Banking Payment Solutions
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, “as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses.”. Crowdz,...
bitcoinist.com
CryptoKG platform – a reliable online platform that pays
How to choose a reliable online platform that pays money and provides favorable conditions for making money on cryptocurrency? Let’s consider this using the CryptoKG crypto exchange as an example. Legality of the platform operation. The first step is to check how legally the cryptocurrency exchange operates, whether it...
CoinDesk
Investor Identity Co. Parallel Markets Is Live with 70 Financial Institutions, Aims for Retail Growth
Parallel Markets' digital "Passport" aims to make it easier for customers to invest across traditional banking and Web3 platforms. Co-Founder and CEO Tony Peccatiello says the platform is now live with 70 financial institutions and the goal is to expand to retail users. He's joined by Head of Partnerships Suzanne Elovic live from I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk.
cryptoglobe.com
Some of the Biggest Asset Managers Are Building Out Their Crypto Teams, Says Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder
Recently, Anthony Pompliano (aka “Pomp”), Co-Founder of Morgan Creek Digital (MCD), talked about how some of the largest financial institutions in the world are preparing to go “all-in” on crypto. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Pompliano said:. “Regardless of what happens to price...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Paytrix Secures Pre-Seed Investments to Enable Businesses to Scale
Paytrix, an embedded payments company for “high-growth” vertical software platforms, announced that it has secured £5 million of new capital.”. The investment round was “led by Hambro Perks, an international investment firm focused on private investing, alongside investment from Bain Capital Ventures, Fin VC, Better Tomorrow Ventures, The Fintech Fund and a number of notable angel investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Wio Bank Teams Up with Financial Infrastructure Fintech Stripe
Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will “enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently.”. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Digital Asset Firm CoinShares Launches Bot to Identify “Fair” NFT Price
CoinShares, which claims to be one of Europe’s largest and longest-standing full-service digital asset investment and trading groups, recently announced the launch of CoinSharesNFTAI (@CoinsharesNFTAI), a Twitter bot that “utilizes proprietary algorithms developed by CoinShares researchers to estimate the current fair market price for an NFT.”. As the...
Comments / 0