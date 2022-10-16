ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means

The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research

The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Yahoo!

Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’

Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem

Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
crowdfundinsider.com

Lockton Introduces Digital Asset Custody Insurance Facility

Developed by Lockton’s Emerging Asset Protection (LEAP) team in collaboration with global custody insurers, the facility is supported by Lloyd’s syndicates, together with “highly rated” insurance companies. This provides Lockton clients with policy wording and full access to London market capacity, estimated today “to be in...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Binance Introduces Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index

Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced the launch of a new series of crypto benchmarks, Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series. The indices are designed “to enable users to better monitor and evaluate the performance of the crypto market for easier research.”...
crowdfundinsider.com

Insurtech bolttech Finalizes Series B Round Led by Tokio Marine

Bolttech, which claims to be one of the world’s “fastest-growing” international insurtech companies, announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will “lead bolttech’s Series B funding round.”. The investment round reportedly “values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
crowdfundinsider.com

Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round

Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Mortgage Fintech Perch Raises $4 Million Series A

Perch, a Canadian mortgage Fintech, has raised $4 million in Series A funding, according to a release. Perch raised $1 million in seed funding last October. Investors in the new round include Second Century Ventures (National Association of Realtors), Ontario Centre of Innovation, and B.E.S.T. Funds. Alex Leduc, founder and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Going Digital: ICICI Bank Launches Four Digital Banking Units

ICICI Bank says it has launched four digital banking units, or DBUs. ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India with a market cap of around $74 billion. According to the Bank, its launch of these DBUs aligns with the government’s plan to launch 75 DBUs commemorating India’s 75th year of independence.
crowdfundinsider.com

Crowdz Selects GoCardless for Open Banking Payment Solutions

GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, “as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses.”. Crowdz,...
bitcoinist.com

CryptoKG platform – a reliable online platform that pays

How to choose a reliable online platform that pays money and provides favorable conditions for making money on cryptocurrency? Let’s consider this using the CryptoKG crypto exchange as an example. Legality of the platform operation. The first step is to check how legally the cryptocurrency exchange operates, whether it...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Paytrix Secures Pre-Seed Investments to Enable Businesses to Scale

Paytrix, an embedded payments company for “high-growth” vertical software platforms, announced that it has secured £5 million of new capital.”. The investment round was “led by Hambro Perks, an international investment firm focused on private investing, alongside investment from Bain Capital Ventures, Fin VC, Better Tomorrow Ventures, The Fintech Fund and a number of notable angel investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Wio Bank Teams Up with Financial Infrastructure Fintech Stripe

Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will “enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently.”. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking...
crowdfundinsider.com

NFTs: Digital Asset Firm CoinShares Launches Bot to Identify “Fair” NFT Price

CoinShares, which claims to be one of Europe’s largest and longest-standing full-service digital asset investment and trading groups, recently announced the launch of CoinSharesNFTAI (@CoinsharesNFTAI), a Twitter bot that “utilizes proprietary algorithms developed by CoinShares researchers to estimate the current fair market price for an NFT.”. As the...

