FanSided

Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information

And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Guardians-Yankees: Highlights from New York's ALDS Game 5 win

Game 5 of the ALDS is in the books, with the New York Yankees recording a win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York's power shone through again, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge providing early home runs that put the game permanently out of reach. The Yankees will now advance to the ALCS and face the Houston Astros on a day's turnaround.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Should Guardians be favored over Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS?

As of early Monday afternoon, FanDuel Sportsbook had the New York Yankees listed as the betting favorites at -154 to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. However, Jon Greenberg and Nick Groke of The Athletic pointed out that different numbers...
CLEVELAND, OH
True Blue LA

ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS

One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
The Associated Press

MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros host Yankees in ALCS; Phillies take NLCS Game 1

The NLCS and ALCS are both in action Wednesday in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Phillies won Game 1 of the NLCS against the Padres on Tuesday night, and San Diego will attempt to bounce back at home on Wednesday afternoon. Later in the night, the ALCS will get started with a familiar matchup: Astros vs. Yankees. It's the third time in six years Houston and New York have played for the AL pennant, and the Yankees are playing Game 1 the day after closing out the Guardians in ALDS Game 5.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Head to ALCS Wed., NLCS Phillies Win NBA Celtics, Warriors Win

In MLB, the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 to win their ALDS 3-2. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo all homered for New York. The Yankees advance to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Game 1. It is a Best of 7 Series. In...

