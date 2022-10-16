Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
ESPN
Guardians-Yankees: Highlights from New York's ALDS Game 5 win
Game 5 of the ALDS is in the books, with the New York Yankees recording a win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York's power shone through again, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge providing early home runs that put the game permanently out of reach. The Yankees will now advance to the ALCS and face the Houston Astros on a day's turnaround.
MLB playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS, Phillies-Padres NLCS | Tuesday’s schedule
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 5 in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Tuesday while the Philadelphia Phillies meet the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 4:07 p.m., TBS. NLCS...
Yardbarker
Should Guardians be favored over Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS?
As of early Monday afternoon, FanDuel Sportsbook had the New York Yankees listed as the betting favorites at -154 to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. However, Jon Greenberg and Nick Groke of The Athletic pointed out that different numbers...
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS
One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros host Yankees in ALCS; Phillies take NLCS Game 1
The NLCS and ALCS are both in action Wednesday in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Phillies won Game 1 of the NLCS against the Padres on Tuesday night, and San Diego will attempt to bounce back at home on Wednesday afternoon. Later in the night, the ALCS will get started with a familiar matchup: Astros vs. Yankees. It's the third time in six years Houston and New York have played for the AL pennant, and the Yankees are playing Game 1 the day after closing out the Guardians in ALDS Game 5.
New York Yankees advance to 3rd ALCS in six years as MLB world reacts
The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians at home on Tuesday by the score of 5-1 in Game 5
WFAN’s John Sterling calls Yankees’ Game 5 win vs. Guardians to advance to ALCS (VIDEO)
WFAN fired up the Sterling Cam Tuesday for Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees won, 5-1, to advance to the American League Championship Series. And as you would expect, John Sterling’s call was spot-on. You can see it here.
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Head to ALCS Wed., NLCS Phillies Win NBA Celtics, Warriors Win
In MLB, the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 to win their ALDS 3-2. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo all homered for New York. The Yankees advance to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Game 1. It is a Best of 7 Series. In...
