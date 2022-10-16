Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week.

Monday, October 17

When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook

Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn.

When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm.

What: Town Hall

Where: Langston Center, 315 Elm Street, Johnson City, Tenn.

When: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

What: Kingsport Education Association Town Hall

Where: Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.

Tuesday, October 18

When: 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

What: Democratic Resource Center

Where: 2700 South Roan Street, Suite 440, Johnson City, Tenn.

When: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

What: ETSU College Dems Student Reception ETSU

Where: East TN Room, Culp Building, 400 J L Seahorn Road, Johnson City, Tenn.

When: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

What: Meet and Greet

Where: Kingsport Food City, 2nd Floor Meeting Room, 1205 N Eastman Road, Kingsport, Tenn.

Martin is running against current Republican Governor Bill Lee on the November ballot.

