Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
THG, SHEL, MONY: Why these stocks are in the news today?
After chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversed tax cuts, the UK equity markets saw an upbeat movement. Prime minister Liz Truss on Tuesday apologised for "mistakes" which she made in the first few weeks on the job. The UK equity markets started the day on a stronger note, following major announcements from...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five energy stocks to watch in Q4
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is slated to release its Q3 FY22 earnings results on October 26. The VLO stock jumped around 49 per cent YoY. Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE: TRGP) noted a 77 per cent jump in its Q2 FY22 revenue. The energy market has been at the forefront this...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists 5 consumer stocks to watch after latest CPI data
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) noted four per cent YoY growth in its Q2 FY23 net sales. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) would announce its Q3 FY22 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26. The net sales of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose nine per cent YoY. The US...
kalkinemedia.com
A look at five dividend paying ASX gold stocks
Gold has gained attention again after being weighed by rising interest rates last week. The Australian stock market has remained weak in the past few days. While gold, and by extension ASX 200 gold shares, were weighed by rising interest rates last week, the yellow metal has recovered some losses so far this week. Gold has gained attention as the prices rose to US$1,650 per ounce.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX climbs 1.41% on Wall St rally | Tech stocks jump 2.36%
Today, the Australian share market traded on a positive note. As of 18 October, 10:16 am AEDT, the ASX 200 index was gaining 1.41 per cent. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.71 per cent but is down 9.22 per cent for the previous year to date. The ASX All-Ordinaries index was up today, gaining 1.38 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rebound; NASDAQ closes over 3%
The Australian share market is expected to rebound on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 55 points or 0.8% higher. In US, the Dow Jones rose 2%, the S&P 500 gained 2.7%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.4% higher. The Australian share market is expected...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which materials penny stocks are outperforming the ASX 200 on Monday?
Australian share market continued to trade on a negative note. As of October 17, 2:02 pm AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 index was lower today, dropping 1.46%. ASX All Ordinaries index was also down today, dropping 1.42%. We cover: Caeneus Minerals (ASX:CAD), Strike Resources (ASX:SRK) and Australian Rare Earths (ASX:AR3). Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
How have these ASX-listed IT stocks fared in the last 52 weeks
The technology sector generated AU$167 billion for the Australian economy in 2020‑21. In terms of market capitalisation, the ASX information technology index increased by more than 120% for the period between June 2019 and June 2021. According to the Australian trade and investment commission (Austrade), the technology sector generated...
kalkinemedia.com
How are ASX banking penny stocks performing today? | Kalkine Media
The Australian market was trading in the green territory, gaining 0.58% in the afternoon. Over the last five days, the benchmark index has gained 2.57% but is down 8.41% for the last year. The small ordinaries index, too, noted a gain worth 0.4% by 1:45 PM. The stocks we explore in this segment are- BNK Banking Corporation (ASX:BBC), Yellow Brick Road (ASX:YBR), Kina Securities (ASX:KSL).
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 falls as inflation hit 40-year high again
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Wednesday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.2 per cent. This happened after the Office for National Statistics released the latest inflation figures today. Inflation in the country has returned to double digit growth following price hikes in food products and drinks, which lifted September’s annual inflation level to 10.1%. This is higher than August’s 9.9%, and thus the Bank of England is yet again under immense pressure to go for another rate hike soon.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises at open; Chalice Mining up over 7%
Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in the opening trade, falling 0.80 points to 6,778.40. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.97%. Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after US stocks closed in the green on upbeat earnings, even as choppy trading...
kalkinemedia.com
Why this ASX lithium penny stock is rising today
Lithium demand has picked with increase in global production of electric vehicles. Australia is world’s largest producer of lithium. Shares of Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) were up on Monday despite the overall Australian share market trading on a weak note. The ASX-listed lithium company’s shares were trading at AU$0.77 each, up 1.32% on ASX at 12.45 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 2.46% lower at 15,432.70 points at 12.50 PM AEDT. However, the overall ASX market was down1.32% at 6,669.70 points at 12.51 PM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s driving Anson’s (ASX:ASN) share price higher today?
Anson share price has gained 8.93% on ASX today (at 12:46 PM AEDT). In the past 12 months, Anson share price has risen by 235.56%. Lithium carbonate prices in China has reached to record high of CNY537,500 per tonne. Shares of Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN) were on the rise today...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Akouos (AKUS) stock gaining traction at market open today?
The US stock soared over 86 per cent in the morning trading on Tuesday, October 18. The company announced an acquisition deal on Tuesday. The acquisition deal would value around US$ 487 million. The stocks of the biotechnology company, Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) gained significant traction in the morning trading...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Are oil stocks profiting off consumers back amid energy crisis?
The Brent crude oil price stood at 92.14 US dollars per barrel, compared to 86.03 US dollars for WTI oil as of October 17, 2022. Meanwhile, the OPEC basket price stood at USD 94.17 as of October 14. In March 2022, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices rose to their highest level since 2008. The decline since August reflects market uncertainty over the looming global recession. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
How will The Fed's pivot impact BTC? | Kalkine Media
How will The Fed's pivot impact BTC? | Kalkine Media There’s been a lot of market pressure and geopolitical news that hasn’t caused Bitcoin to slump even lower to levels closer to $10-15k. News like the Russia / Ukraine war, the worldwide recession going deeper with skyrocketing inflation in many countries , the European energy crisis. How will The Fed's pivot impact the price of BTC, watch this video to find out more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX to rebound. Westpac in talks with Tyro
The Australian share market is expected to rebound this morning. Westpac confirms it is in talks with Tyro Payments. Rio Tinto is to modernize its JV to develop Rhodes Ridge iron ore project. HUB24 has achieved another strong quarter of growth with platforms delivering net inflows of $3 billion.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is HV Bancorp (HVBC) stock surging today?
The HVBC stock soars over 29 per cent in the morning trading on Wednesday. HV Bancorp announced merger of its business with another financial firm. The merger deal would value around US$ 67.4 million in aggregate. The HV Bancorp stocks (NASDAQ: HVBC) were among the top percentage gainers in the...
kalkinemedia.com
What is weighing on Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) shares today?
Pilbara’s shares were spotted trading at AU$4.81 each, up 0.42% at 3.09 PM AEDT today (18 October). This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.63% down at 15,743.70 points today at 3.10 PM AEDT. Pilbara announced today that it had accepted a pre-auction bid for a spodumene concentrate...
kalkinemedia.com
UK market in upbeat mood after Truss apologises for "mistakes"
UK Market: The UK market made strong progress on Friday, continuing its gains after yesterday's announcement from chancellor Jeremy Hunt to reverse the tax cuts. At about 1:00 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 was nearly 1.20% up, while the FTSE 250 was trading nearly 0.8% higher. This came as prime minister Liz Truss apologised for the "mistakes" made during the first few weeks of her tenure.
Comments / 0