UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Wednesday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.2 per cent. This happened after the Office for National Statistics released the latest inflation figures today. Inflation in the country has returned to double digit growth following price hikes in food products and drinks, which lifted September’s annual inflation level to 10.1%. This is higher than August’s 9.9%, and thus the Bank of England is yet again under immense pressure to go for another rate hike soon.

10 HOURS AGO