WOLF
Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
Agri-tourism in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The state agriculture secretary stopped by Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarloaf Township. The goal is to promote Pennsylvania's farms and farmers markets this fall. Maylath Farm and Orchard is celebrating 15 years in the agri-tourism business. The Agricultural Department is also out with a...
State awards grant for Craft Beverage Trail in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While Pottsville is home to America's oldest brewery, Yuengling is not the only brewery bringing business to Schuylkill County. Just down the street is Pilger Ruh Brewing on North Centre Street which has been helping grow beer tourism for the past two years. “Prior to opening,...
Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
WNEP Snow Thrower Contest 2022
MOOSIC, Pa. — Think you know when the first full inch of snow will fall in the WNEP Backyard?. Guess right, and you could win one of two snow throwers from Dalton Do it Center. GRAND PRIZE: Troy-Bilt Storm 24 In. 20cc 2-Stage Gas Snow Blower. RUNNER-UP PRIZE: Troy-Bilt...
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
WOLF
Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
Water slides come down at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, heavy equipment took down the water slides Tuesday afternoon where the pool at Nay Aug Park used to be. The pool was ripped up earlier this year. All that remains of the old pool is the pump house and the pool house, which contained...
Halloween car show in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A Halloween car show took place in Lackawanna County Sunday. The show at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was sponsored by the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club. There was food, drinks, and door prizes, plus live music. People could also make donations to the Salvation Army Angel...
NEPA’s first rooftop bar opens for business at Rikasa
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new business in downtown Pittston is a NEPA first. “Rooftop 53” is northeastern Pennsylvania’s first rooftop bar and is located above “Rikasa”. The elevated space offers a menu different from the restaurant on the first floor. Thanks to some pretty nifty features the rooftop bar will remain open all […]
Halloween food truck festival in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — A Halloween food truck festival is happening this weekend in Lackawanna County. The festival at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant is hosting more than a dozen food trucks and several different craft vendors. There is also live entertainment, and if you wear a Halloween...
Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
Check it Out with Chelsea: Children's Career Fair
SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub spent an afternoon this summer at a Children's Career Fair hosted by the Outreach Center in Scranton. Equipped with a light, camera, microphone, and script, she tried to show children what it was like to be a broadcast journalist. Watch to see how it went!
Library presents history of firefighters in West Pittston
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A program brought the heat to the West Pittston Library Monday night, and it was all about firefighters. The West Pittston Historical Society highlighted the history of the borough's Hose Company Number 1 and the Goodwill Hose Company. The presentation included historic photos of the...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
New rooftop bar in Pittston
PITTSTON, Pa. — It's a different way to enjoy a cocktail, or two, in Pittston. The folks at Rikasa's cut the ribbon on what they say is the region's first year-round rooftop bar. It's called Rikasa's Rooftop 53. The rooftop has inside and outside areas and, of course, a...
$830 heading to Weinberg Regional Food Bank for expansion
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Senator Bob Casey announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money will be granted to the Weinberg Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township. "Get it through the whole process through a lot of scrutiny; these dollars have scrutiny applied to them that has never been applied before. And that's appropriate because taxpayers are making it possible," said Casey.
NEPA Pet Expo and Animal Care Summit
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A pet expo took place all over the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City, and it was also an animal care summit. It featured dozens of vendors with pet accessories or animal services. A highlight of the event featured a pet costume contest, a dozen dogs,...
WOLF
Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA
COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
