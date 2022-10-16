Read full article on original website
Beloit officially approved hiring of new superintendent
The finalist for the superintendent of the School District of Beloit was officially hired Tuesday night after the school board unanimously approved the hiring. Dr. Willie Garrison will serve as the new leader of the school district and says student achievement needs to be at the forefront of decision making within the district.
Beloit City Manager job has salary range of $170,000 – $185,000
Applications for the City of Beloit’s open City Manager position should officially start rolling in soon. The job posting for the position has been posted online and Baker Tilly has begun it’s nationwide recruitment efforts. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the deadline for applications is November...
Janesville site of reproductive rights rally
A public rally in Janesville Sunday afternoon aims to recognize and honor women who have lost their lives due to the lack of safe and legal abortions. The Fourteenth Spokesperson Cathy Meyers says the rally gets started under the Rock County Court House Equality Mural and will feature a funeral like ceremony.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin hosts Lick or Treat
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will host its annual Lick or Treat event on Saturday, October 29th in the shelter parking lot. From noon to 3 PM, HSSW staff, volunteers, and fellow community members will have their vehicles decorated for Halloween and treats will be available for children and canines alike.
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
Milton employee resigns over conversations with juveniles
A Milton school district employee has resigned over what police are calling inappropriate conversations on social media. The Milton Police department was made aware in mid-September of the conversations between the employee and juvenile studetns. According to Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt, two juvenile students friend requested the staff member...
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
School District of Beloit announces new superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
Beloit offers proposed 2023 budget
Beloit’s proposed 2023 budget is now available for viewing, and residents might like what they see. Finance Director Eric Miller says the overall budget decreased due to a couple of things, the closing of one of their most successful TID districts and the absence of a waste water treatment project that was on the budget in ’22 that won’t be on the ’23 budget.
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
Walworth County project could result in unintentional loss of threatened or endanger species
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working to make the public aware of measures that have been taken to minimize the impact a Walworth County bridge project will have on four threatened or endangered species of animal. Conservation Biologist Stacy Rowe says the County Highway C Turtle Creek bridge...
Beloit drug suspects appear in Rock County Court
All three Beloit men arrested last week following the execution of a drug warrant on Hull Avenue are held on cash bond. Prosecutor Kyle Johnson requested a $20,000 cash bond for 48-year-old George Jackson who’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping.
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that resulted...
Beloit homicide suspect stands mute
The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court for his arraignment. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court last week, Goodall’s attorney Kim Zion stood...
Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money. On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents...
FDA announces Adderall shortage for the country
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The FDA announced on October 12th that there is an Adderall shortage in America. This is for Adderall with short-term effects, as opposes to Adderall XR meant for long term. “The Adderall shortage is kind of a scary thing for a lot of our parents and a lot of our patience […]
Janesville offering options for leaf cleanup
Loose leaf cleanup can always be a chore, so the city of Janesville is reminding citizens of the services they offer to help. Parks Director Cullen Slapak says they are offering a leaf vacuum service, and residents just need to put leaves out near on their terrace near the curbline and the city will pick them up.
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
Vets Roll makes return after COVID hiatus
The Vets Roll trip makes it’s return to Beloit Wednesday night after a trip that was three years in the making. Vets Roll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan said all the trips are special, but this one is particularly special because of the hiatus and this year they focused on the most senior veterans, with the average age of those taking the trip being just over 81 years old.
