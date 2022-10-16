Read full article on original website
wclo.com
Rock County Sheriff’s Office warms citizens about phone scam
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is making citizens aware of a phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as Sergeant Reed. According to a news release, the scammer indicates that the victim needs to send them money to clear up a legal matter. The Sheriff’s Office says these calls...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Carjacking in Winnebago County, Suspects Allegedly used The vehicle To Commit Multiple Crimes. Once Again, Police are ENCRYPTED AND SILENT On the Numerous Violent Crimes in Winnebago County…
wclo.com
Beloit drug suspects appear in Rock County Court
All three Beloit men arrested last week following the execution of a drug warrant on Hull Avenue are held on cash bond. Prosecutor Kyle Johnson requested a $20,000 cash bond for 48-year-old George Jackson who’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping.
Man injured in crash with garbage truck in rural Dane County, sheriff’s office says
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A 41-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he ran a stop sign and was hit by a garbage truck in the town of Sun Prairie Tuesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway TT and Ridge Road. In a news release,...
nbc15.com
Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money. On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents...
Rock County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammer posing as sergeant
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s officials warned people Monday about a scammer posing as a sergeant. Officials said that multiple people reported receiving a call from someone identifying themselves as Rock County Patrol Sergeant Reed. The call allegedly told people to send them money to fix a legal matter. RELATED: Scammer posing as Rock Co. sergeant calling people, saying...
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Pecatonica Police chief charged with DUI
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI. The Rockford Police Department arrested him on Sunday for Driving Under Influence of Alcohol and Improper Left Turn/On-going Traffic. His next appearance will be November 8 for arraignment.
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The juvenile victim was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
Driver arrested, 2 injured after high-speed chase in West Allis
A driver was arrested and two people were injured after leading police on a high-speed chase in West Allis on Tuesday.
WISN
Teen charged with stabbing, running over girl, 17, with car in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Fall River has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he stabbed a teenage girl he met on Snapchat and ran her over with his car in Beaver Dam. According to a criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Saturday,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Standoff On The East Side, Avoid The Area
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam child critical, hit-and-run, 17-year-old arrested
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Beaver Dam Saturday, Oct. 15. It happened around 9 p.m. on Frances Lane near Gateway Drive. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then transferred by Flight for Life...
Fall River teen arrested in Beaver Dam hit-and-run that injured child
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he struck a child with a vehicle Saturday night and left the scene. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Frances Lane at around 9 p.m. A child was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital before eventually being taken...
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
nbc15.com
4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side. According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.
wclo.com
Beloit homicide suspect stands mute
The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court for his arraignment. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court last week, Goodall’s attorney Kim Zion stood...
