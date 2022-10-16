ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rock County Sheriff’s Office warms citizens about phone scam

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is making citizens aware of a phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as Sergeant Reed. According to a news release, the scammer indicates that the victim needs to send them money to clear up a legal matter. The Sheriff’s Office says these calls...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Carjacking in Winnebago County, Suspects Allegedly used The vehicle To Commit Multiple Crimes. Once Again, Police are ENCRYPTED AND SILENT On the Numerous Violent Crimes in Winnebago County…

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wclo.com

Beloit drug suspects appear in Rock County Court

All three Beloit men arrested last week following the execution of a drug warrant on Hull Avenue are held on cash bond. Prosecutor Kyle Johnson requested a $20,000 cash bond for 48-year-old George Jackson who’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man injured in crash with garbage truck in rural Dane County, sheriff’s office says

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A 41-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he ran a stop sign and was hit by a garbage truck in the town of Sun Prairie Tuesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway TT and Ridge Road. In a news release,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica Police chief charged with DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI. The Rockford Police Department arrested him on Sunday for Driving Under Influence of Alcohol and Improper Left Turn/On-going Traffic. His next appearance will be November 8 for arraignment.
dailydodge.com

GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam

(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The juvenile victim was...
BEAVER DAM, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Standoff On The East Side, Avoid The Area

ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beaver Dam child critical, hit-and-run, 17-year-old arrested

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Beaver Dam Saturday, Oct. 15. It happened around 9 p.m. on Frances Lane near Gateway Drive. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then transferred by Flight for Life...
BEAVER DAM, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side. According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Beloit homicide suspect stands mute

The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court for his arraignment. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court last week, Goodall’s attorney Kim Zion stood...
BELOIT, WI

