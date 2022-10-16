Read full article on original website
GodBless America
2d ago
I thought that Monsanto was responsible for the toxic waste in Coldwater Creek. It runs through North Co.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Man behind radioactive school report motivated by St. Louis flooding
This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?
When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Missouri
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
Missouri Hiker Shares Video of Wild Horse Herd in the Woods
If you go hiking in Missouri, you can expect to run into all kinds of wildlife. Deer, raccoons, snakes if you're unlucky and if you're this Missouri hiker, a herd of wild horses. It wasn't that long ago that we shared video of the wild horse herd that still thrives...
More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'
More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
14 Missouri schools land on best colleges and universities list
Fourteen Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a new rule that would require libraries to distinguish which books are age-appropriate for children. The post Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head
In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
Missouri families are still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer Sheils scrambled to feed her family. Summers, without the free breakfasts and lunches four of her children qualify for at school, are often challenging — but this one was particularly so. Inflated...
Long-awaited Redbird project announcement expected Thursday
Crystal City and county officials are inviting the public to attend an “Economic Development Announcement” on Thursday, Oct. 20, presumably about a proposed industrial development the officials have been calling the Redbird project. The project’s developer insisted on a non-disclosure agreement for all involved parties, leading to the...
Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?
You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
