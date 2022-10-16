ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Hong Kong Offers New Visa to Woo Talent Amid Brain Drain

HONG KONG — Hong Kong's leader on Wednesday unveiled a new visa scheme to woo global talent, as the city seeks to stem a brain drain that has risked its status as an international financial center. Chief Executive John Lee said the new Top Talent Pass Scheme will allow...
Voice of America

Majority Union Signs Deal to End South Africa’s Freight Transport Strike

CAPE TOWN — The state-owned company that runs South Africa’s freight rail and port systems is a step closer to ending a strike that has idled imports and exports for nearly two weeks. The union that represents a majority of workers from Transnet has signed a three-year wage deal to end the work stoppage. Not everyone is happy about the move.
Voice of America

Kashmiri Pulitzer Winner Blocked from Traveling to Receive Award

Srinigar, Indian-administered Kashmir — Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir, said Tuesday on Twitter that she had been stopped by immigration authorities in New Delhi from boarding a flight to New York to receive her award. “I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer...
Voice of America

Fears for Iranian Climber Who Defied Hijab Law While Overseas

Seoul, south korea — The fate of a top Iranian female athlete was unclear Tuesday after she competed in an international rock-climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the head covering mandated by her country’s government. Elnaz Rekabi received global headlines after she participated in the International Federation...
Voice of America

Ethiopian Forces Seize Three Towns in Northern Tigray

NAIROBI, KENYA — Ethiopian government forces and their allies have captured the city of Shire and two more towns in the Tigray region in an offensive that aims to take control of airports and federal infrastructure. The attack has been met with international calls for an immediate ceasefire and...
Voice of America

Indian Scientist Puts Crop That Fights 'Hidden Hunger' on the Map

New delhi — Nearly a decade ago, farmers in India began growing a staple grain that was fortified with iron and zinc to address a longstanding health problem – anemia among women and children. Since 2018, its cultivation is also expanding in Africa. Now millions of people consume...
Voice of America

Striking Workers Bring Freight Rail and Ports to Standstill in South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa — A strike by 36,000 South African freight rail and port workers who are seeking a wage increase for inflation has entered its second week. The strike is costing South Africa's economy an estimated $44 million a day. Anele Kiet, deputy secretary-general of the South...

