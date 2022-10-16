Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Citizen Jailed in Saudi Arabia for Tweets on Khashoggi, Yemen: Son
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A US citizen jailed in Saudi Arabia is being punished for "mild" Twitter posts on topics including the war in Yemen and the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, his son told AFP on Wednesday. Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old of Saudi origin, was...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Offers New Visa to Woo Talent Amid Brain Drain
HONG KONG — Hong Kong's leader on Wednesday unveiled a new visa scheme to woo global talent, as the city seeks to stem a brain drain that has risked its status as an international financial center. Chief Executive John Lee said the new Top Talent Pass Scheme will allow...
Voice of America
No Special Debt-Rescheduling Deal with China, Pakistan Finance Minister Says
Washington — Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said he would not approach China any differently than he would other countries as his government seeks to reschedule debt, and he expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to repay loans despite a struggling economy ravaged by devastating rains and floods. Dar was...
Voice of America
Majority Union Signs Deal to End South Africa’s Freight Transport Strike
CAPE TOWN — The state-owned company that runs South Africa’s freight rail and port systems is a step closer to ending a strike that has idled imports and exports for nearly two weeks. The union that represents a majority of workers from Transnet has signed a three-year wage deal to end the work stoppage. Not everyone is happy about the move.
Voice of America
Kashmiri Pulitzer Winner Blocked from Traveling to Receive Award
Srinigar, Indian-administered Kashmir — Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir, said Tuesday on Twitter that she had been stopped by immigration authorities in New Delhi from boarding a flight to New York to receive her award. “I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer...
Voice of America
Fears for Iranian Climber Who Defied Hijab Law While Overseas
Seoul, south korea — The fate of a top Iranian female athlete was unclear Tuesday after she competed in an international rock-climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the head covering mandated by her country’s government. Elnaz Rekabi received global headlines after she participated in the International Federation...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Forces Seize Three Towns in Northern Tigray
NAIROBI, KENYA — Ethiopian government forces and their allies have captured the city of Shire and two more towns in the Tigray region in an offensive that aims to take control of airports and federal infrastructure. The attack has been met with international calls for an immediate ceasefire and...
Voice of America
Indian Scientist Puts Crop That Fights 'Hidden Hunger' on the Map
New delhi — Nearly a decade ago, farmers in India began growing a staple grain that was fortified with iron and zinc to address a longstanding health problem – anemia among women and children. Since 2018, its cultivation is also expanding in Africa. Now millions of people consume...
Voice of America
Striking Workers Bring Freight Rail and Ports to Standstill in South Africa
Cape Town, South Africa — A strike by 36,000 South African freight rail and port workers who are seeking a wage increase for inflation has entered its second week. The strike is costing South Africa's economy an estimated $44 million a day. Anele Kiet, deputy secretary-general of the South...
