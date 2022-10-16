If all goes according to plan, Netflix’s latest YA adaptation could continue happily ever after for years to come. Based on the first book in Soman Chainani’s six-part series, The School For Good and Evil follows two best friends — Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) — who are whisked away to the titular institution where fairy tale heroes and villains are made. The catch? Whereas Agatha lands comfortably in the School for Good, Sophie is “mistakenly” dropped into the School for Evil. The School Master (Laurence Fishburne) insists that his institution doesn’t make mistakes, so the besties are left...

