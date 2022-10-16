Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Digital Collegian
Despite ups and downs, Penn State women’s volleyball remains motivated in second half of regular season
Ever since beginning Big Ten play, Penn State has been walking a tightrope, maintaining balance between wins and defeats. Despite struggles with consistency in their past few games, the Nittany Lions have the same motivation as the first match and are confident in their abilities. “Don't underestimate us, I think...
Digital Collegian
No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey looks to continue its hot start against St. Thomas
It may only be October but Penn State’s offense is already in midseason form, getting off to a blistering start through four games. The Nittany Lions scored 5.5 goals per game across contests against Canisius and Mercyhurst and have yet to lose due to this scoring outburst. Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer redshirt senior goaltender Katherine Asman gathers 2nd Big Ten honor of year
Penn State's starting goalkeeper took home some hardware Tuesday after a solid week in net. Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week following a pair of clean sheets last week. Asman made six total saves in those matches, cementing her sixth and seventh individual clean...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets bump in United Soccer Coaches poll following undefeated week
Penn State made a small move up in the latest United Soccer Coaches polls. In Tuesday's top 25, the Nittany Lions were slotted at No. 24, moving up one spot from last week's rankings. The blue and white dominated its competition last week, topping both Michigan and Wisconsin 3-0 in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey falls in NFHCA poll after two dominant wins
Penn State is now the No. 5 team in the country, with North Carolina, Maryland, Northwestern and Louisville being the only teams ranked higher. The blue and white’s two losses came earlier this year against Northwestern and Louisville. Despite being 13-2 and having a five game winning streak the...
Digital Collegian
No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey looks to fine tune mistakes against St. Thomas ahead of Big Ten play
A perfect record doesn’t always mean a perfect team. Coming off a pair of series sweeps in back-to-back weekends to start the season had Penn State’s players fired up heading into another nonconference showdown with St. Thomas. Similar to last year, the Nittany Lions started out-of-conference play on...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten tabs Penn State men's hockey sophomore forward Ben Schoen for top weekly honor
Another week means another star for a Penn State skater. Sophomore forward Ben Schoen was recognized Tuesday as the Big Ten First Star of the Week after his performance during the Mercyhurst series. Schoen totaled four points over the two-game slate against the Lakers, including a three-point performance in Penn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football to face familiar foe in Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca
In 2020, Penn State announced it hired Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for its open offensive coordinator position after football coach Ricky Rahne was hired as the head coach at Old Dominion. Ciarrocca only lasted one season at Penn State, and the Nittany Lions announced they parted ways with Ciarrocca...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Top running back, veteran defense leads Minnesota against Penn State football
Last week wasn’t pretty for Penn State. The Nittany Lions were exposed in the running game over and over again until the final whistle blew. However, Penn State is in line to face a similar style of play in its annual White Out against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers currently...
Digital Collegian
Around the Big Ten | Penn State men’s hockey continues to roll while others fall
After the second week of the NCAA men’s hockey season, conference teams are still trying to put it all together. The Big Ten is currently in its nonconference stretch of the season, so these games have no implications on the conference standings. At this point, Ohio State and Wisconsin...
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Digital Collegian
Outfielder, utility player from class of 2024 commits to Penn State softball
Penn State picked up a highly touted recruit in the Class of 2024. Outfielder Natalie Lieto announced her commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter on Oct. 12. Hailing from Monroe, Connecticut, Lieto plays for Masuk High School and Rhode Island Thunder 18U National-Lotti. The high school junior has been...
Digital Collegian
Film review | Play calling, bad decisions lead to Penn State football’s offensive problems vs. Michigan
Penn State’s loss to Michigan wasn’t pretty, both offensively and defensively. The Nittany Lions were flat. The offensive problems stood out as the Nittany Lions, who had been relatively efficient leading into the game, had one first down, which came on a long quarterback keeper from Sean Clifford.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Joey Porter Jr. named Associated Press midseason All-American
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. entered the season as one of college football’s top players at the position. Halfway through the regular season, Porter Jr. has lived up to the expectations and was named to the Associated Press’ midseason All-America team. Porter Jr. is listed at the...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin not changing plan at quarterback for Penn State football
Halfway through his sixth season at Penn State, quarterback Sean Clifford is on pace to finish with the lowest completion percentage of his career and has yet to top 282 passing yards in a game. While former 5-star freshman Drew Allar has looked solid in his five game appearances in...
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball rises 1 spot in AVCA poll
Following its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State jumps one spot in the AVCA rankings. After the Nittany Lions were swept by Nebraska on Friday night, the squad rebounded to beat Iowa in five sets on Sunday and increase its mark from No. 14 to No. 13 in the rankings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey jumps 2 spots in latest USCHO poll
After another standout weekend, Penn State climbed higher in the USCHO poll. After coming in at No. 20 last week, the Nittany Lions now stand at No. 18. Penn State is averaging 5.5 goals per game this season, and if this offense continues, the team will have ample opportunity to keep rising.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey moves down 1 spot in USCHO rankings after beating, tying Boston College
Penn State fell one spot in the latest USCHO poll despite gathering standings points in both games against a ranked team. The Nittany Lions downed No. 14 Boston College 3-2 Friday in the first of two games in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The second game resulted in a tie after the two teams decided to not participate in a shootout after a scoreless overtime.
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
Comments / 0