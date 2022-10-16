ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey falls in NFHCA poll after two dominant wins

Penn State is now the No. 5 team in the country, with North Carolina, Maryland, Northwestern and Louisville being the only teams ranked higher. The blue and white’s two losses came earlier this year against Northwestern and Louisville. Despite being 13-2 and having a five game winning streak the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball rises 1 spot in AVCA poll

Following its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State jumps one spot in the AVCA rankings. After the Nittany Lions were swept by Nebraska on Friday night, the squad rebounded to beat Iowa in five sets on Sunday and increase its mark from No. 14 to No. 13 in the rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey jumps 2 spots in latest USCHO poll

After another standout weekend, Penn State climbed higher in the USCHO poll. After coming in at No. 20 last week, the Nittany Lions now stand at No. 18. Penn State is averaging 5.5 goals per game this season, and if this offense continues, the team will have ample opportunity to keep rising.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey moves down 1 spot in USCHO rankings after beating, tying Boston College

Penn State fell one spot in the latest USCHO poll despite gathering standings points in both games against a ranked team. The Nittany Lions downed No. 14 Boston College 3-2 Friday in the first of two games in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The second game resulted in a tie after the two teams decided to not participate in a shootout after a scoreless overtime.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
buckeyesports.com

My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games

Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy