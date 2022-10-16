ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State



Kentucky's Hank the Horse advances to the semi-finals

— Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved on to the Semi-Finals in America’s Favorite Pet contest, with the next round of voting running through Thursday, October 20. Votes can be cast at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of For Hank’s Sake,...



Kentucky School Report Card data released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data from the 2021-2022 academic year on Tuesday, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8...



Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”



What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8. The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky. Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly. If people vote “yes,”...



Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election, marking the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into the voting process. The program was launched last year in the form of an Apple...



Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.



ACT NOW TO REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL DURING WINTER

ASHLAND, Ky. October 18, 2022 – Because the mild temperatures of fall will soon give way to cold weather, Kentucky Power wants to remind its customers that preparing now for winter can make a big difference in their electric bill. With prices on the rise for many essentials consumers rely on daily, the utility company says the cost of fuel needed to make electricity is no exception.



Two military veterans, both with the same last name, are vying for Daviess County's 13th District House seat in Kentucky General Assembly

All 100 seats in the Kentucky House are up for grabs in the November general election. Republicans hold a super-majority in the chamber, but a newcomer to state politics is hoping to return Daviess County's 13th District seat to Democrats. He’s challenging the Republican incumbent who knows very well that every vote matters.



Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.



County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...



Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink,...


