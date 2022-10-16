Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Hopkinsville battery material manufacturer approved for $480 million in grants
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Ascend Elements Inc., of Hopkinsville, a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries, has been approved for $480.5 million in two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy, it was announced on Wednesday. The White House is awarding a total...
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
lanereport.com
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse advances to the semi-finals
— Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved on to the Semi-Finals in America’s Favorite Pet contest, with the next round of voting running through Thursday, October 20. Votes can be cast at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of For Hank’s Sake,...
WSAZ
Kentucky School Report Card data released
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data from the 2021-2022 academic year on Tuesday, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8...
kentuckytoday.com
Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8. The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky. Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly. If people vote “yes,”...
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Kentucky is not Kansas when it comes to protecting unborn life
Earlier this year Kansas voters shocked the nation by voting down an amendment to their Constitution that simply says that abortion is not a protected right. The 60 to 40 percent margin of defeat was a wake-up call to pro-lifers in the commonwealth. But Kentucky is not Kansas. For starters...
kentuckytoday.com
Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election, marking the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into the voting process. The program was launched last year in the form of an Apple...
spectrumnews1.com
Here's how Jefferson County Public Schools ranked in the latest Kentucky School Report Card
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card, elementary, middle and high schools overall rated orange, the midpoint of KDE’s color-coded ranking system. But how did schools in Louisville fare?. What You Need To Know. Within JCPS, just 26% of economically disadvantaged...
wdrb.com
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
thelevisalazer.com
ACT NOW TO REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL DURING WINTER
ASHLAND, Ky. October 18, 2022 – Because the mild temperatures of fall will soon give way to cold weather, Kentucky Power wants to remind its customers that preparing now for winter can make a big difference in their electric bill. With prices on the rise for many essentials consumers rely on daily, the utility company says the cost of fuel needed to make electricity is no exception.
Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s teaming up for a limited-time test in Kentucky
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are planning a potential collaboration between the two chains at select locations next week.
wkyufm.org
Two military veterans, both with the same last name, are vying for Daviess County's 13th District House seat in Kentucky General Assembly
All 100 seats in the Kentucky House are up for grabs in the November general election. Republicans hold a super-majority in the chamber, but a newcomer to state politics is hoping to return Daviess County's 13th District seat to Democrats. He’s challenging the Republican incumbent who knows very well that every vote matters.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Freeze warning up for most of the state
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is a cold morning here in Kentucky with even colder air on the way! Believe it or not, we could see some of the season’s first flakes tomorrow. Let’s get to it! Today as our cold front moves through temps...
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
WKYT 27
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
WTVQ
You’ve likely heard about Amendment 2 on the ballot, but what about Amendment 1?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — As we near Election Day on Nov. 8, we’re breaking down what’s on the ballot this year to help you make your decision, including the amendments. Amendment 2 is the one you’ve likely already heard about, as it pertains to abortion rights in Kentucky, while Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the General Assembly.
kentuckytoday.com
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink,...
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
Email Scams – Examples and How to Avoid Becoming a Victim in KY, IN and IL
Every single day, both on my personal and work email, I get unsolicited emails from unfamiliar sources. I always delete them. If I don't know them, they are gone. But, there are emails I get that look really legit. You know the ones. The emails look like they come from...
