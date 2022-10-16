ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlvMi_0ibXCZ4g00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich trusted Matt Ryan to make the right calls Sunday.

In the waning moments, the 15-year veteran delivered again.

Ryan read Jacksonville’s defense, relied on his instincts and then lobbed a 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Alec Pierce, who caught it just over the hands of a defender with 17 seconds left to give the Colts a 34-27 victory.

“Alec is so good on those kinds of routes and I think in that situation throwing the ball past the sticks and taking a shot, you can’t play scared,” Ryan said. “I thought it was a great call, a great route and I wanted to take a chance there.”

His perfect throw, despite taking a hit as he released the ball, capped a memorable day with a victory that may finally get the Colts’ offense righted.

Ryan was 42 of 58 for 389 yards with three touchdowns, no sacks and no turnovers. He broke the franchise’s single game record for completions and moved into seventh on the NFL’s career passing list.

Dan Marino has 61,361 yards. Ryan now has 61,499 yards and 45 career game-winning drives. He’s also fifth all-time with 30 career games of 350 or more yards passing.

But Ryan also knew what mattered most. Indy (3-2-1) snapped a two-game skid against its AFC South rival and improved to 1-2-1 in division play. Plus, Indy ended a touchdown drought that stretched to Week 4 and topped the 20-point mark for the first time in eight games.

“ Matt was hot,” Reich said. “So I slipped in a run every now and then, but I didn’t want to take it out of Matt’s hands.”

Jacksonville (2-4) has lost three straight despite gashing Indy’s usually stout rushing defense for 243 yards and big play after big play.

The Jags led the entire first half, extended the margin to 21-13 just five plays into the second half and responded with a 10-minute, 18-play drive after Indy had finally taken a 26-21 lead on Ryan’s TD pass to Jelani Woods early in the fourth quarter.

Trevor Lawrence responded with a 4-yard scoring pass to Christian Kirk for 27-26 lead with 2:44 to go. A 2-point conversion pass failed.

Lawrence was 20 of 22 with 163 yards and one score while running for two TDs.

But the Jags left too much time for the Colts, who had already moved into field-goal position and were facing third-and-3 when Ryan took a shot on Pierce.

There was nothing Shaquill Griffin could do to stop it.

“I played inside like I usually do, they kind of threw it over the shoulder, and they’d been calling so many pass interference (penalties) every time we were hand fighting,” Griffin said. “He was pushing, and I’m pulling and ended up tripping over his feet. Stuff like that is going to happen, so, yeah, that one hurt.”

STAT PACK

Jaguars: The Jags had 150 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 243 against a defense allowing just 96.6 yards per game. … Lawrence was sacked four times after being sacked only six times in the first five games. … Travis Etienne Jr. had 10 carries for 86 yards including a career best 48-yard run early. … JaMycal Hasty scored on a 61-yard run on his second carry of the season.

Colts: Deon Jackson had 12 carries for 42 yards and 10 catches for 79 yards. … Parris Campbell caught seven passes for 57 yards and a 4-yard TD with 2:06 left in the first half that ended the drought at 110 minutes, 20 seconds. … Michael Pittman Jr. had 134 yards on a career-high 13 catches.

INJURY REPORT

Jaguars: The Jags only significant injury appeared to be WR Jamal Agnew, who left the game in the first half with an injured knee.

Colts: Punt returner Keke Coutee had the game’s scariest moment when he took a hard shot and remained on the ground as players from both teams took a knee. Eventually, he got up and walked straight to the locker room where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Jackson helped replace injured RBs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines before leaving late with an injured quad.

HE SAID IT

“I remember growing up he was like slinging it and the first time I met him, he said ‘No matter what, just keep slinging it,’” Ryan said, referring to Marino. “Any time you’re mentioned in the same breath as Dan, it’s pretty cool. I’m proud of that.”

Jaguars: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Colts: Head to Tennessee next Sunday for the fifth of six division games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts put together their most convincing victory of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by a score of 34-27. It was arguably the offense's most productive day overall, as they put up a season-high in points and had their second-most yards and first downs. Overall, it was the first time we've seen the offense bail out the defense from a lackluster performance.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSAV News 3

NBC: Herschel Walker confirms check sent to woman is real, denies it was used for abortion

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (NBC) — Early voting has gotten underway in Georgia. The heated senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is one of a handful of contests that could help decide control of the Senate. In a one-on-one interview in his hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia, Walker provided his most extensive […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018.  The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on […]
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating homicide on Mundy Street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to the death of a 21-year-old man. According to police, SPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Mundy and Weldon Street. Police found an overturned sedan with the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Wayne Co. school bus driver arrested for DUI

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Heather McClelland, a Wayne County School bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a school bus on which two students were aboard. “We are extremely grateful that law enforcement was contacted by […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
FOX Sports

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On any given night, there are people relying on sidewalks, benches and tents for beds. Since the start of 2022, 1,118 people in Savannah are struggling with homelessness, according to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Of that number, 512 are living outside, which is down from 2020. On Tuesday night, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock report from Colts' 34-27 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) got their first divisional win of the season in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Week 6 win marked the fifth consecutive time the Colts have beaten the Jaguars at home since Frank Reich took over as head coach. The offense was stellar, giving its best performance of the season, while the defense struggled but came through with stops in significant spots.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy