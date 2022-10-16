ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit

There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State

There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll

For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company

Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy