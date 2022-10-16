Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Related
Texas commit Sydir Mitchell already learning from Longhorns DL coach
MONTVALE, N.J. -- Sydir Mitchell spent time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis going over technique when he was on campus in the spring, and the Longhorns commit continues to pick up pointers during conversations with him. Mitchell, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound defensive tackle at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, knows...
Texas held serious meeting despite win over Iowa State
Texas took care of business at home against Iowa State on Saturday to win their third straight game, but head coach Steve Sarkisian was not all that pleased with his team’s performance. The No. 22 Longhorns needed a fourth-quarter rally to come from behind and beat Iowa State, who...
Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit
There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Oklahoma State QB playing through injury, rumors swirling about availability against Texas
Sportsbooks are reacting to the rumors and moving their betting lines accordingly. DraftKings opened its line with Texas as 2.5-point favorites on the road, and on Monday when chatter started to surface, the sportsbook upped the spread to six points for the Longhorns.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll
For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
UIL upholds district committee decision, rules 11 San Marcos HS students ineligible for 3 years
The UIL's State Executive Committee upheld decisions by a district executive committee, who said the athletes transferred into the district for athletic purposes, that the students can't play UIL-sanctioned sports this year, plus two additional years.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
Brewery near Q2 Stadium serves hordes of Austin FC fans before and after matches
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday's Austin FC game was intense, to say the least. There were people screaming, jumping and shouting. With all the excitement, some may have celebrated a bit harder than they intended. "We are going to celebrate, but I have to try to recover my voice," said...
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
A Round Rock administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where he hit his head on the wall.
KHOU
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company
Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0