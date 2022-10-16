Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations
ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
Kingsport Times-News
Britt Stone of Tri-Cities Christian talks about buying former Colonial Heights Middle
Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian School that is part of Lakeway Christian Schools, talks about the Blountville-based school buying the former Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport. The Sullivan County school board voted 7-0 to declare Lakeway the winning $2.3 million bid, beating out the only other bidder, the City of Kingsport, in an online auction ending last month.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan East's SWAG Shop a project of group supporting school
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC. No, it’s not a political action committee but rather a group that provides clothing and other items to students and works to improve the campus.
