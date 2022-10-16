Read full article on original website
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
atozsports.com
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals’ d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
Joe Burrow on the Bengals offensive line, third down magic and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an enjoyable return to the Bayou on Sunday. He was made a series of plays down the stretch to help them erase a 23-14 second half deficit. Burrow spoke about the win and looked ahead to their game against the Falcons...
Yardbarker
Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start
Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
Should Browns make another defensive trade? Garrett Bush, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Kevin Stefanski and Jacoby Brissett are failing each other, and Bill Belichick exposed it: Doug Lesmerises
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nothing exposes a lack of professional competence like playing against Bill Belichick. In each of the last two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have faced the New England Patriots while they started a rookie quarterback. Combined, Mac Jones last season and Bailey Zappe on Sunday went 43 of 57 for 507 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
FOX Sports
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson now ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced that Logan Wilson is “day to day” on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t rule him out for this week, I wouldn’t rule him in,” Taylor said. “Things have obviously been optimistic just given the information ... That’s really good news considering you didn’t know which way it would go on Sunday.”
Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew sit out of Jaguars' Wednesday practice
Jamal Agnew was an unsurprising absence from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wednesday practice after the wide receiver and return specialist suffered a knee injury in Week 6. But cornerback Shaquill Griffin missing practice due to a back injury wasn’t expected. Agnew and Griffin were the only two Jaguars players...
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
BetMGM bonus code: NBA $200 three-pointer bonus, $1k risk-free bet
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA regular season and MLB Playoffs continue on Wednesday and you can click here to apply our BetMGM bonus code for a...
Browns RG Wyatt Teller says he’ll likely sit out Ravens game with his strained calf; will probably miss Bengals too
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has seen this script before, and he knows how the movie ends. He suffered a left calf strain in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots, and sat out the rest of the game. He showed up in the locker room in a left walking boot Wednesday, and said he’ll probably sit out the Ravens game Sunday.
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
