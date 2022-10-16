ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
Yardbarker

Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start

Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Kevin Stefanski and Jacoby Brissett are failing each other, and Bill Belichick exposed it: Doug Lesmerises

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nothing exposes a lack of professional competence like playing against Bill Belichick. In each of the last two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have faced the New England Patriots while they started a rookie quarterback. Combined, Mac Jones last season and Bailey Zappe on Sunday went 43 of 57 for 507 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cleveland.com

Browns RG Wyatt Teller says he’ll likely sit out Ravens game with his strained calf; will probably miss Bengals too

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has seen this script before, and he knows how the movie ends. He suffered a left calf strain in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots, and sat out the rest of the game. He showed up in the locker room in a left walking boot Wednesday, and said he’ll probably sit out the Ravens game Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
CLEVELAND, OH
