Long Beach, CA

Key News Network

Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded

Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
GLENDALE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Long Beach Stabbings Murder 1, Hurt 3; Suspect Arrested

Over the course of around 90 minutes on Monday morning, four individuals were stabbed in Long Beach, California, with one of them dying as a result. A homeless suspect was taken into custody with a knife at the site of the third stabbing near the shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators have not yet concluded whether or not the three incidents are related.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘There Is No Hatred': Woman Recovering From Garden Shears Stabbing

A 24-year-old woman who was stabbing in the head last week with a pair of garden shears as she walked on a North Hollywood sidewalk is recovering after a lengthy emergency surgery, her family said Tuesday. The stabbing early Monday afternoon on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street left the shears...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit

A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD. 
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Huntington Park men arrested for possession of ghost gun, drum magazine

LONG BEACH – Police recovered a ghost gun and a high-capacity drum magazine during a routine traffic stop in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign in the area of 10th Street and Obispo Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot near East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles. Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two people wounded in Gardena freeway shooting

Two men were shot on the freeway in Gardena Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the110 Freeway and El Segundo Blvd. but the victims ended up in a Gardena driveway about six minutes away from the shooting site, officers said. The victims' clothing was scattered across the driveway. The men shot are expected to be okay, according to officers. "It's too early to say if it is road rage or from a prior altercation," said Sgt. Jared Strubeck of the California Highway Patrol. "I will say there is no particular reason for the larger public to be concerned." No suspect descriptions have been released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP. 
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA

