Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Related
Suspects Lead Deputies on Chase After Smoke Shop Robbery
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies were in pursuit of suspects early Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, after a robbery at a smoke shop in Hacienda Heights. The LASD Industry Station received a burglary call around 4:25 a.m. at the CBD Smoke...
1 killed, 3 others injured in Long Beach stabbings, police say; suspect arrested at one crime scene
One person was killed and three others were injured in stabbing attacks at multiple locations in Long Beach on Monday morning, authorities said.
Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded
Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
californiaexaminer.net
Long Beach Stabbings Murder 1, Hurt 3; Suspect Arrested
Over the course of around 90 minutes on Monday morning, four individuals were stabbed in Long Beach, California, with one of them dying as a result. A homeless suspect was taken into custody with a knife at the site of the third stabbing near the shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators have not yet concluded whether or not the three incidents are related.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating officer-involved shooting at the 5200 block of East 25th Street
On Sunday, October 2nd at approximately 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of East 25th Street regarding a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The preliminary information indicated that a male adult suspect was inside of...
NBC Los Angeles
‘There Is No Hatred': Woman Recovering From Garden Shears Stabbing
A 24-year-old woman who was stabbing in the head last week with a pair of garden shears as she walked on a North Hollywood sidewalk is recovering after a lengthy emergency surgery, her family said Tuesday. The stabbing early Monday afternoon on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street left the shears...
foxla.com
Woman found dead in Laguna Niguel hotel; deputies searching for her stolen car
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about noon Saturday to the hotel in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano to...
Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit
A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD.
1 shot during robbery attempt involving armored vehicle outside Bank of America in Carson
One person was shot Monday morning during an attempted robbery involving an armored vehicle outside a Bank of America in Carson, authorities said. The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. at the bank in the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found a victim down in the parking […]
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects commit armed robbery and assault employee at jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
Two suspects committed an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga and assaulted an employee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at about 2:40 p.m. at Gemma’s Jewelers in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard. During the robbery,...
1 dead, 3 hurt in unprovoked stabbings, LBPD says; video shows knife-wielding attacker on beach
Several attacks happened within a short span of time before police took a man into custody at Alamitos Beach. Video posted to Instagram shows him wielding a knife as he chases a man across the sand. The post 1 dead, 3 hurt in unprovoked stabbings, LBPD says; video shows knife-wielding attacker on beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
OC Sheriff's Deputies Seek Help with Homicide Investigation
Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel.
2urbangirls.com
Huntington Park men arrested for possession of ghost gun, drum magazine
LONG BEACH – Police recovered a ghost gun and a high-capacity drum magazine during a routine traffic stop in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign in the area of 10th Street and Obispo Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction today, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot near East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles. Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
2 hospitalized after shooting on southbound 110 Freeway in Gardena
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on the southbound 110 Freeway in the Gardena area Monday morning, authorities said.
Two people wounded in Gardena freeway shooting
Two men were shot on the freeway in Gardena Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the110 Freeway and El Segundo Blvd. but the victims ended up in a Gardena driveway about six minutes away from the shooting site, officers said. The victims' clothing was scattered across the driveway. The men shot are expected to be okay, according to officers. "It's too early to say if it is road rage or from a prior altercation," said Sgt. Jared Strubeck of the California Highway Patrol. "I will say there is no particular reason for the larger public to be concerned." No suspect descriptions have been released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP.
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
Comments / 0