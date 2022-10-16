Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
WKYC
FIRE Kevin Stefanski? FIRE Joe Woods? Which Cleveland Browns coaches make it through the season?
Has Kevin Stefanski lost the locker room? Should the Cleveland Browns FIRE Joe Woods ahead of the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens?
4 Bills most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills finally got their revenge for the infamous 13-seconds game against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. In the Bills Week 6 game, the team traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and beat their AFC Rival 24-20 to get a leg up in the 2022 AFC home-field advantage race. There were plenty of Bills players who stepped up big-time in the Bills-Chiefs game this week. Here are the four Buffalo players (and one coach) most responsible for the Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.
Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason
Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency
During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR
Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
Kevin Stefanski and Jacoby Brissett are failing each other, and Bill Belichick exposed it: Doug Lesmerises
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nothing exposes a lack of professional competence like playing against Bill Belichick. In each of the last two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have faced the New England Patriots while they started a rookie quarterback. Combined, Mac Jones last season and Bailey Zappe on Sunday went 43 of 57 for 507 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
What went wrong in Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to the Patriots, 38-15, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to fall to 2-4 on the season. It was a difficult day for the defense and for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe diced up the Browns defense for his first career 300-yard game....
Was John Johnson III sending a message to Browns teammates? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety John Johnson III seemed to send a subtle message to some of his teammates on Wednesday when he said it appeared not all players on the team were putting in the extra time necessary. It’s a potentially concerning statement from one of the team’s leaders.
Joe Burrow on the Bengals offensive line, third down magic and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an enjoyable return to the Bayou on Sunday. He was made a series of plays down the stretch to help them erase a 23-14 second half deficit. Burrow spoke about the win and looked ahead to their game against the Falcons...
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson now ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced that Logan Wilson is “day to day” on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t rule him out for this week, I wouldn’t rule him in,” Taylor said. “Things have obviously been optimistic just given the information ... That’s really good news considering you didn’t know which way it would go on Sunday.”
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0