The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for today at 4:07 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
Game 5 of the ALDS is in the books, with the New York Yankees recording a win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York's power shone through again, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge providing early home runs that put the game permanently out of reach. The Yankees will now advance to the ALCS and face the Houston Astros on a day's turnaround.
THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away... It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After losing Game 5 of the American League Division Series in Yankee Stadium, Guardians manager Terry Francona said the 2022 season needs to be a starting point for his young club. “We need to take this and go, because I think we have a chance to have something really special,” Francona said.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, Terry talks Guardians vs. Yankees; Cavaliers season preview; and the Browns’ continuing struggles. Want to...
Terry Francona’s Cleveland Guardians dropped Game 4 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees. As a result, they will be forced to travel back to New York for a win or go home Game 5 affair in the Bronx. While some people may feel upset about having to play on the road, Francona explained why he is “excited” to play in New York, per Bally Sports Cleveland.
The tightest divisional series of the postseason was supposed to conclude Monday night. But Mother Nature had other ideas. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians were ready to go for a pivotal Game 5 before an extended rain delay, called even before the first pitch, eventually led to postponing the game until Tuesday.
The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians at home on Tuesday by the score of 5-1 in Game 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees will try again Tuesday after rain postponed Monday’s deciding Game 5 of their AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Tuesday’s first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET (TBS). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.
WFAN fired up the Sterling Cam Tuesday for Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees won, 5-1, to advance to the American League Championship Series. And as you would expect, John Sterling’s call was spot-on. You can see it here.
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees were set for a massive ALDS Game 5 showdown on Monday night. Then the rain came, and the showdown was put on hold for one more night. The Guardians and Yankees will play Tuesday night to determine who advances to the ALCS. Awaiting...
MLB postseason action continues Sunday with Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. Both teams are aiming to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Cleveland has a 2-1 series advantage after narrowly defeating New York 6-5 on Saturday.
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York...
