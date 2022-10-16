ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information

And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Guardians-Yankees: Highlights from New York's ALDS Game 5 win

Game 5 of the ALDS is in the books, with the New York Yankees recording a win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York's power shone through again, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge providing early home runs that put the game permanently out of reach. The Yankees will now advance to the ALCS and face the Houston Astros on a day's turnaround.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees postponed until Tuesday due to weather

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away... It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 for NBA, MLB Wednesday

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New players can sign up with this DraftKings promo code through any of the links on the page and unlock a massive odds...
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Yankees lead Guardians in Game 4

MLB postseason action continues Sunday with Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. Both teams are aiming to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Cleveland has a 2-1 series advantage after narrowly defeating New York 6-5 on Saturday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGRZ TV

Yankees beat Guards moving on to ALCS vs Astros

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York...
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy