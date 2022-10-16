Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, near the Taiya River.. * WHEN...Until 600 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1151 AM AKDT, satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicate heavy rain across the warned area. Minor flooding is ongoing with moderate flooding expected to begin this afternoon, especially near the Taiya River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible. The forecast crest has been lowered due to reduced runoff from cooler temperatures in headwaters of the Taiya River basin. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail and Dyea Road. is the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 11:00am the stage was 16.5 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 17.08 feet is expected around 4:00pm Wednesday. Impacts: At 16.8 feet: Portions of the first few miles of the Chilkoot Trail will begin to inundate with water to ankle depth. At 17.5 feet: The National Park Service may close the Chilkoot Trail due to flooding impacts associated with high water in the surrounding watershed.

SKAGWAY, AK ・ 4 HOURS AGO