weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In District of Columbia, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Southern Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Passaic FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Hampton, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hampton; Inland Colleton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Hampton and Inland Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest risk of freezing temperatures will generally run along and north of a Metter to Statesboro to Newington line in southeast Georgia and a Hampton to Walterboro line in southeast South Carolina.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of the Illinois Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest chance of widespread frost are located in the lowest portions of the valley. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 13:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Please drive with headlights on.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 expected. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Elbert, Franklin, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Franklin, Hart and Elbert Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, near the Taiya River.. * WHEN...Until 600 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1151 AM AKDT, satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicate heavy rain across the warned area. Minor flooding is ongoing with moderate flooding expected to begin this afternoon, especially near the Taiya River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible. The forecast crest has been lowered due to reduced runoff from cooler temperatures in headwaters of the Taiya River basin. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail and Dyea Road. is the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 11:00am the stage was 16.5 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 17.08 feet is expected around 4:00pm Wednesday. Impacts: At 16.8 feet: Portions of the first few miles of the Chilkoot Trail will begin to inundate with water to ankle depth. At 17.5 feet: The National Park Service may close the Chilkoot Trail due to flooding impacts associated with high water in the surrounding watershed.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following area, Northern Inner Channels. This includes the city of Haines. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain near mile 23 of the Haines Highway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall across the area has been from 1 to 3 inches so far with another 1 to 2 through early this evening. Cooler temperatures at higher elevations has limited the amount of runoff into larger river like the Chilkat River. Moderate to heavy rain will persist into late afternoon and with the already saturated ground that added runoff and some minor flooding on small streams. The rain rates will tapper this evening over the area.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 013, 027, 079, 252, 253, AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma, Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne, Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Noon through 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * Winds...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Polk, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Rutherford Mountains, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chautauqua FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 expected. * WHERE...Chautauqua county. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Covington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Covington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Covington County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Georgia, Jenkins, Screven, Candler and Bulloch Counties. In South Carolina, Allendale County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest risk of freezing temperatures will generally run along and north of a Metter to Statesboro to Newington line in southeast Georgia and a Hampton to Walterboro line in southeast South Carolina.
